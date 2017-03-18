Race Day Feed: Indianapolis

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, your one-stop shop for round eleven of Monster Energy Supercross from Indianapolis, IN. We’ll be updating this post throughout the day with news, notes and results from practice, heat races, semi races, LCQs and the main events, so be sure to check back. You can also follow Racer X on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to stay up on all the action from today.

(Note: All updates will run top to bottom, starting with the morning report and going through the main event. So, make sure to scroll down for the latest.)

Morning Report

Welcome to a busy, frigid Indianapolis and Round 11 of Monster Energy Supercross. Downtown is bustling, with the men’s NCAA basketball tournament also in town. The warm temperatures of Daytona have been replaced with wind and temps hovering around 40 here in Indiana.

Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac enters the weekend having won five of the last seven races, trimming his points deficit to 17 with seven rounds still left to run. Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey has been his ever-consistent self, having finished on the podium in eight of 10 rounds (he finished fourth at the other two) and still holds the key to the championship.