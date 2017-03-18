Race Day Feed: Indianapolis

Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, your one-stop shop for round eleven of Monster Energy Supercross from Indianapolis, IN. We’ll be updating this post throughout the day with news, notes and results from practice, heat races, semi races, LCQs and the main events, so be sure to check back. You can also follow Racer X on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to stay up on all the action from today.
(Note: All updates will run top to bottom, starting with the morning report and going through the main event. So, make sure to scroll down for the latest.)
Morning Report
Welcome to a busy, frigid Indianapolis and Round 11 of Monster Energy Supercross. Downtown is bustling, with the men’s NCAA basketball tournament also in town. The warm temperatures of Daytona have been replaced with wind and temps hovering around 40 here in Indiana.
Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac enters the weekend having won five of the last seven races, trimming his points deficit to 17 with seven rounds still left to run. Red Bull KTM’s Ryan Dungey has been his ever-consistent self, having finished on the podium in eight of 10 rounds (he finished fourth at the other two) and still holds the key to the championship.
450SX Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|214
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|197
|3
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|169
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|163
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|143
As Jason Thomas mentioned in his column, the track appears fairly simple. There is a big set of whoops, but they are short and will likely breakdown as the day moves along. The start is short and bends into a tight left hand turn and into a rhythm section. For more on the track, check out Staging Area.
The 250 points battle is tightening up, with the top three separated by just nine points. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Zach Osborne is coming off a fifth in Daytona, and holds a six point lead of Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy. Adam Cianciarulo is another three points back, but is coming off his first win since 2014 last weekend.
250SX East Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|86
|2
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|80
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|77
|4
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|70
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|54
In injury news, Cooper Webb is still out due to a shoulder injury, but the team expects him back for Detroit. Red Bull KTM's Trey Canard is back after missing Daytona due to a crash in Toronto. Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM has brought on Dakota Alix for the remainder of the East Region to fill-in for the injured Benny Bloss. Cameron MaAdoo is out again this weekend due to a hand injury, but will make his debut with GEICO Honda next weekend in Detroit.
You can watch qualifying live at 12:50 p.m. EST on Racer X Online. Fox Broadcast will have live coverage beginning at 7:00 p.m. EST.