Racerhead #11

Of course there was another add-on last Saturday when Tim Cotter, host of the big press conference, introduced MX Sports Pro Racing CEO Carrie Coombs-Russell—my sister—and she announced that MX Sports Pro Racing and Youthstream, organizers of the FIM World Motocross Championship and the FIM Motocross of Nations, have reached an agreement to cooperate and organize a new U.S. Grand Prix every Labor Day Weekend, and also bring the Motocross of Nations back to America “every four or five years,” beginning in 2018. There was also the announcement of the extension of our contract with AMA Pro Racing to continue to organize Lucas Oil Pro Motocross for many years to come, and also a long-term extension of MX Sports’ deal with the AMA to organize the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s, an event my mom and dad and Paul Shlegel founded in 1982 (and Cotter’s been present at ever since).

As far as press conferences go, this one was pretty packed with news. Real news. And good news. I only hinted at it last week in Racerhead because it was still a very fluid situation, especially with Youthstream. We have long seen things differently and have not worked together much on anything, not here or in Europe, where they are based. But in the days after last year’s Motocross of Nations at Maggiora, Italy, I received a call from Youthstream’s Giuseppe Luongo, who had been urged call by none other than Roger DeCoster. Giuseppe wanted to have a successful MXGP race in America, where such primary sponsors as Monster Energy, Parts Unlimited, and Fox Racing are based. But he had not been successful for a variety of reasons, ranging from the weather and maybe some market saturation out in California, and start-up costs at last year’s race in Charlotte. He was about to wash his hands with the U.S. market all together, but a GP in America is important to the AMA, to the industry, and also of course to Roger DeCoster, the five-time FIM 500cc World Champion, four-time Trans-AMA Champion, and all-time motocross ambassador. The Man’s suggestion was simple: If Youthstream and MX Sports could work together on this one race, rather than apart, maybe it would finally return the USGP to the glory days of Carlsbad, Unadilla and Mid-Ohio in the seventies and eighties. And it would also help get the MXoN back after a longer-than-expected hiatus (it was last here in 2010). The elephant in the room was the practically non-existent relationship between Youthstream and MX Sports, which really began with the bidding war for AMA Pro Racing’s motocross rights back in 2007, where we more or less campaigned against one another for the purchase of AMA Pro Motocross, as well as the top riders in the world—we each wanted them in our respective series.

In the end Daytona Motorsports Group won the bidding war, then reached out to MX Sports Pro Racing to run motocross. But the hard feelings stuck around, fueled by sometimes-prolific online scribes/pundits/agent provocateurs (with equally skullduggery names) like TFS, Matthes, MX Geoff, The Rock, Nerd, McCready, Fresh Top End, Mr. Info and more, not to mention even someone going with the easy-to-spell, easy-to-blame eponymously-initialed “DC.” But through it all both Lucas Oil Pro Motocross and Monster Energy MXGP churned on, despite the very rough economic times of 2009 to, well, still. Giuseppe and I even met a few times, but we never found ourselves on the same page. At least not until that phone call.

In the months that followed Giuseppe reaching out that olive branch, we settled a lot of old differences and misunderstandings, and also discussed what may or may not be possible. We discovered a common passion and commitment to putting on the best races possible, and a continued commitment to the future of motocross. Neither of us are going anywhere except to the races, so why not go to one together? Someday. Maybe.