How to Watch: Indianapolis and More

Prepare yourself for an action-packed weekend of racing. Not only is Monster Energy Supercross taking place this weekend, the FIM World Motocross Championship heads to Argentina for round three, and Amsoil Arenacross’ New Orleans round is being broadcast.

Below is your guide for the weekend.

Monster Energy Supercross

TV Schedule

Round 11 | Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Saturday, March 18

Coverage - 7:00 p.m. EST / 4:00 p.m. PST - FOX Broadcast Network

Online Schedule

Qualifying - 12:50 p.m. EST / 9:50 a.m. PST – Supercrosslive.com

Night Show - 450SX and 250SX - 7:00 p.m. EST / 4:00 p.m. PST - Fox Sports Go App

International

Monster Energy Supercross will provide an option to access the action, energy, and excitement in real time outside of North America for the first time via the pay-per-view live stream. Fans will be able to purchase a season pass for $99.99 and stream races live and up to one week following the race. Monster Energy Supercross pay-per-view livestream is available through SupercrossLIVE.com.

FIM WOrLd motocross championship

TV Schedule

Round 3 | mxgp of Argentina

Sunday, March 19 / Monday, March 20

MXGP | Race 2 - 10:00 p.m. EST | Sunday - CBS Sports Network

MX2 | Race 2 - 2:00 a.m. EST | Monday - CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

Round 3 | mxgp of Argentina

Saturday, March 18 | Sunday, March 19

Saturday



MX2 | Qualifying - 2:15 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | Qualifying - 3:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

Sunday

MX2 | Race 1 - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | Race 1 - 12:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MX2 | Race 2 - 2:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

MXGP | Race 2 - 3:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

Amsoil Arenacross

TV Schedule

Round 8 | New Orleans, LA

Sunday, March 19

Coverage - 4:00 p.m. EST - FS1 (Fox Sports 1)

2017 Standings