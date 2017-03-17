How to Watch: Indianapolis and More

Prepare yourself for an action-packed weekend of racing. Not only is Monster Energy Supercross taking place this weekend, the FIM World Motocross Championship heads to Argentina for round three, and Amsoil Arenacross’ New Orleans round is being broadcast.

Below is your guide for the weekend.

Monster Energy Supercross

TV Schedule

Round 11 | Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium
Saturday, March 18

Coverage - 7:00 p.m. EST / 4:00 p.m. PST - FOX Broadcast Network

Online Schedule

Qualifying - 12:50 p.m. EST / 9:50 a.m. PST – Supercrosslive.com

Night Show - 450SX and 250SX - 7:00 p.m. EST / 4:00 p.m. PST - Fox Sports Go App

International

Monster Energy Supercross will provide an option to access the action, energy, and excitement in real time outside of North America for the first time via the pay-per-view live stream. Fans will be able to purchase a season pass for $99.99 and stream races live and up to one week following the race. Monster Energy Supercross pay-per-view livestream is available through SupercrossLIVE.com

FIM WOrLd motocross championship

TV Schedule

Round 3 | mxgp of Argentina
Sunday, March 19 / Monday, March 20

MXGP | Race 2 - 10:00 p.m. EST | Sunday - CBS Sports Network
MX2 | Race 2 - 2:00 a.m. EST | Monday - CBS Sports Network

Online Schedule

Round 3 | mxgp of Argentina
Saturday, March 18 | Sunday, March 19

Saturday

MX2 | Qualifying - 2:15 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Qualifying - 3:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

Sunday

MX2 | Race 1 - 11:00 a.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Race 1 - 12:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MX2 | Race 2 - 2:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com
MXGP | Race 2 - 3:00 p.m. EST - MXGP-TV.com

Amsoil Arenacross

TV Schedule

Round 8 | New Orleans, LA
Sunday, March 19

Coverage - 4:00 p.m. EST - FS1 (Fox Sports 1)

2017 Standings

450SX Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN214
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO197
3Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA169
4Marvin Musquin La Reole, France163
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM143
250SX East Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA86
2Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA80
3Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL77
4Jordon Smith Belmont, NC70
5Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France54
FIM World Motocross Championship

MXGP Championship Standings

STanding Rider Points
1st Antonio Cairoli 68
2nd Clement Desalle 60
3rd Tim Gajser 56
4th Evgeny Bobryshev 44
5th Jeremy Van Horebeek 42

MX2 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Julien Lieber 78
2nd Jeremy Seewer 72
3rd Benoit Paturel 71
4th Thomas Kjer Olsen 67
5th Pauls Jonass 57

2017 Numbers

Top 100 and Career Pro Numbers
*Career Numbers
**New Career Numbers for 2017

1 - 450SX - Ryan Dungey
1 - 450MX - Ken Roczen
1 - 250MX - Cooper Webb
1 - 250SX West - Cooper Webb
1 - 250SX East - Malcolm Stewart
2**      Cooper Webb
3*        Eli Tomac
4*        Blake Baggett
5*        Ryan Dungey
6*        Jeremy Martin
7*        James Stewart
10*      Justin Brayton
11*      Kyle Chisholm
12*      Jake Weimer
14*      Cole Seely
15*      Dean Wilson
16*      Zach Osborne
17**    Joey Savatgy
18*      David Millsaps
19*      Justin Bogle
20*      Broc Tickle
21*      Jason Anderson
22*      Chad Reed
23**    Aaron Plessinger
24        Austin Forkner
25*      Marvin Musquin
26**    Alex Martin
27*      Nicholas Wey
28        Mitchell Oldenburg
29*      Andrew Short
30        Martin Davalos
31        RJ Hampshire
32        Weston Peick
33*      Joshua Grant
34        Benny Bloss
35        Arnaud Tonus
36        Adam Cianciarulo
37        Phillip Nicoletti
38        Shane McElrath
39        Colt Nichols
40        Fredrik Noren
41*      Trey Canard
42        Kyle Cunningham
43        Matt Bisceglia
44        Jordon Smith
45        Mitchell Harrison
46        Justin Hill
47        Malcolm Stewart
48        Christian Craig
49        Anthony Rodriguez
50        Luke Renzland
51*      Justin Barcia
52        Tyler Bowers
53        Cole Martinez
54        Gannon Audette
55        Jessy Nelson
56        Kyle Peters
57        James Decotis
58        Chris Alldredge
59        Noah McConahy
60        Tristan Charboneau
61        Vince Friese
62        Jesse Wentland
63        Alexander Frye
64        Hayden Mellross
65        Paul Coates
66        Michael Leib
67        Jimmy Albertson
68        Heath Harrison
69        Wil Hahn
70        Dakota Alix
71        Justin Starling
72        Cole Thompson
73        Marshal Weltin
74        Bradley Taft
75        Nick Schmidt
76        Scott Champion
77        Ben Lamay
78        Nick Gaines
79        Darryn Durham
80        Cade Clason
81        Henry Miller
82        Luke Clout
83        Jackson Richardson
84        Daniel Herrlein
85        Thomas Hahn
86        Trevor Reis
87        Chris Howell
88        John Short
89        Austin Howell
90        Dillan Epstein
91        Jacob Williamson
92        Jason Brooks
93        Josh Cartwright
94*      Ken Roczen
95        AJ Catanzaro
96        Vann Martin
97        Ryan Sipes
98        Matthew Babbitt
99        Chase Marquier
377*    Christophe Pourcel
800*    Mike Alessi

Other Info

Lucas Oil Stadium
500 S. Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN

Main Event - 6:30 p.m. local
Doors Open/Practice & Qualifying - 12:00 p.m. local

Ticket Prices 

Limited Treadhead seats start at $10!
*Additional fees apply. 
*All tickets subject to a $3 Facility Fee

Tickets available at the Lucas Oil Stadium Box office, all Ticketmaster outlets, online at www.ticketmaster.com, charge by phone at (800) 745-3000 and participating Yamaha dealers (see below).

Pit Party

The Monster Energy Pit Party is from 12:00pm until 6:00pm for fans to see the riders, teams and their bikes up close. Fans need to purchase a Pit Pass for $10 through Ticketmaster.com or the Box office along with their event ticket for entry. No entry is allowed into the Pit Party without an event ticket plus $10.00 Pit Pass. Autographs are not guaranteed.

Animated track map

Track Map

Seating Chart

Race Day Schedule