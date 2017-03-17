Nameless,

The intention of the pointing-out rule is to ensure that a rider doesn’t hang around the class and rack up titles year after year (which wouldn’t happen anyway because champions want to move up). The split series was designed to give riders on the East Coast a chance to shine since they aren’t in California in front of the industry all the time. That was in the 1980s and the original intent is a little silly now [riders on the East Coast have no problem getting rides now], but splitting the series does give more teams and riders a chance to be successful, which is good. Why does it matter that some riders are 30? Have Davalos and Osborne been stealing every win from the kids for the last eight or nine years? I’m pretty sure they only have a handful of wins between them. And if you bump riders out because they are a certain age you just cut their careers off at the knees. With no rides available in the 450 class they will have no place to go. Their options will be pay to go racing as a total privateer or quit. This just diminishes talent and is a bad idea. I’m all for getting rid of the move-up rules, but keeping the series split. The money and prestige is smaller in the 250 class and the cream of the crop will rise to the top regardless of what the rules are in the 250 division.

PING

Ping,

Could you breakdown the differences between the MXGP bikes and AMA bikes, as far as what is allowed? I know the AMA has the production rule, and I am not sure what rules MXGP bikes have. I saw somewhere recently where it was mentioned that Villopoto's MXGP bike didn't compare to his AMA bike, but I either didn't pay full attention or they failed to mention the differences.

Also, am I the only one who dislikes the AMA's number system? I feel like each class should have all the numbers available to them, instead of say Dungey's number 5 being taken and only in use in the 450 class, and Jeremy Martin's number 6 only available in the 250 class. The stupid system to determine who can have a career number should also be changed. Make career numbers only available to former champions (or top 3 in points, not top 10) of their current class. So for example, Cooper Webb moving up loses his career number and has to earn a 450 career number. Then make it if you don't score more than 100 total points in the 450 class, or 75 in the 250 class (mx and sx combined) in a year you lose the number. That way you wouldn't have something like Mike Brown holding onto the number 3 for years after essentially retiring from MX because he raced 3 races and earned 25 points to keep the number. I get that the AMA wanted to be like NASCAR and make a number and rider synonymous for the fans. I feel like the AMA hands our career numbers like Oprah giving prizes to her in-studio audience. "EVERYONE GETS A CAREER NUMBER!"

Thank you,

Anton Mazur