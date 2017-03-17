10 Things to Watch: Indianapolis

One Tough Rutter

Thanks in part to the longer, timed main events, Monster Energy Supercross has presented the riders with plenty of tough tracks in 2017. Things aren’t likely to get any easier this weekend. Indianapolis is notorious for getting nasty, and last year the ruts were especially tough, leaving one to wonder just how crazy things might get with the new format. Like some races we’ve already seen, it could come down to another night of survival in Lucas Oil Stadium. –Hansel

Forward Motion

Injuries have severely hampered Justin Barcia’s supercross output the last several seasons, but last week in his heat race in Daytona we saw a glimpse of the same Barcia everyone thought was poised to start regularly winning races. Things didn’t go as well in the main event—Barcia crashed in the first turn and ended up 11th—but his convincing heat race win was a big step in the right direction. We’ll see if he continues to progress in Indy. –Hansel

The Champ’s Numbers

In 2015 Ryan Dungey won eight main events and earned 76 percent of the available points. In 2016 he won nine main events and earned 92 percent of the available points. His numbers this year are a little different—he’s won two of 10 main events and has earned 85.6 percent of the available points so far. Those numbers definitely aren’t bad, but when looking at the champ’s superhuman output from the previous two seasons, it makes you wonder when the current points leader is going to start stringing together some wins. -Hansel

Closing the Gap

2.42. That’s the average number of points Eli Tomac would have to pick up on Ryan Dungey to erase his current 17-point deficit and claim the Monster Energy Supercross title. A tall order Tomac told us after Toronto, when the guy in front of you is one of the most consistent riders in history. Tomac certainly has the momentum on his side, winning five of the last seven races (finishing runner-up in a sixth), but his margin for error is slim. Starts have been critical this season, and as Daytona showed for Dungey, coming from the back to second isn’t a guarantee. We’ll see if Tomac can cut into Dungey’s points lead this weekend. –Chase Stallo

Birthday Boy

Despite not being a big records guy, Chad Reed has expressed a desire to get a win this year, in the process becoming the oldest winner in AMA Supercross history. Reed, who turned 35 earlier this week, is currently second all-time behind Mike LaRocco. The current GEICO Honda team manager won his last supercross at Indianapolis in 2004, at the age of 33. In a recent interview on the Pulpmx Show, Reed talked about getting that win. “I want to get a W. I’m not a big records guy but this next win, it’s a big win for me. It really is. The number 45 doesn’t mean anything to me, but I think being the oldest guy to win, I think 12 seasons of winning or 13 seasons of being able to win. I already have the record, but it would be a bigger record. So I just think that there are things when all’s said and done, I’d be proud of that.” Can he do it this weekend where LaRocco set the record? –Stallo