The Word On...

NASCAR Sponsors

Earmuffs. NASCAR talk forthcoming. Despite the lack of interest in anything NASCAR related from fans of this sport, this article from ESPN is interesting. If there is one thing the sports do share, it’s that both are heavily reliant on outside sponsorship to be able to thrive. From series sponsors, to team sponsors, to individual sponsors for the riders, the ability to attract outside corporate sponsors is huge, and can determine the fate of a team—just ask RCH. While there have been plenty of success stories this year, some NASCAR drivers/teams are struggling to get sponsorship for the entire year. Also of note, the amount of money sponsors spend on NASCAR is well above what teams are getting in supercross/motocross.

The Nature's Bakery deal showed that star athletes with crossover appeal can command millions. SHR was getting $15 million for 28 races ($535,714 a race) from the fig bar company. With all the teams set up as independent contractors, there is no set amount for sponsorships. At the rate-per-race that Nature's Bakery was paying SHR, that works to $20.4 million over the season. Some struggling teams sell the hood of their car for reportedly low five-figures a race if they get desperate, creating a decision for many organizations on whether to take less money than they think it really is worth just to have something. Rick Hendrick has said in the past he would rather promote something from one of his dealerships or try to add value to a current partner than devalue the price of a race sponsorship to get a new company on the hood.

Kailub Russell is a Beast

Over the weekend, GNCC held their second round of the 2017 season in Palatka, Florida. The sandy, three-hour affair is known as being one of the most physically demanding circuits of the series, which makes the stats below even more impressive. Kailub Russell, he of the latest Racer X Illustrated cover and four-time GNCC champion, won the event for his first win of the season. Very impressive. But, my god, look at his heart rate over the course of three hours!