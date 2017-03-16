Staging Area: Indianapolis

Cutting across the inside of the next turn looks to be ideal, setting up a 2-3-1 along the back end of the track. Following the next 90-degree left, there are three jumps before a standard supercross triple. Tripling out of the turn, carrying all of that speed and being able to scrub the main triple would be ideal, but it might not be an option depending how that’s built. If the third jump is small, riders will double out of the turn and then wheelie/blitz through it before hitting the triple. If it’s bigger, they will have to find a way to land on the downside it and accelerate for the triple.

That main triple lands into a 180 left and fires back towards another supercross triple. Look for riders to try to scrub these two back-to-back triples in order to gain some valuable time. Another bowl berm leads into a rhythm section headed back towards the mechanics area. I think riders will wheel tap onto the tabletop and then skip to the next tabletop and then off. It is always faster to land on tabletops and skip off than it is to drop into the holes in between. Momentum can be carried forward instead of that upwards pop that the jump faces create. Speed is created by going outwards, not upwards. After the mechanics area, there is a basic on-off out of a 90-degree left. I see riders checking up early and cutting across the inside and then jumping diagonally towards the following 120-degree bowl berm.

The finish line jump clears the entire start straight which is always a cool variation, but scary the first time. A slight bend leads into a short whoop section which will probably become a jump-in-jump-out for riders like Marvin Musquin. One more bowl berm leads into a longer whoops section before finishing the lap. The whoops in Indy always break down and become very inconsistent. Ryan Dungey will blitz them no matter what, as that’s his tendency but riders like Tomac and Musquin could find themselves piecing together some sort of jump/blitz hybrid that also works. That situation will continually evolve as the track deteriorates.

Overall, the track is fairly basic. If the dirt is soft, though, all of that could change. Last year, the dirt caused several mistakes in the main events. With the straight-forward design, the dirt will be the X-factor.

Questions I Want Answered:

Which way will the momentum pendulum swing for Dungey/Tomac leaving Indy?

Can Marv bounce back?

Who steps up in the 250 East?