Noah McConahy Staying with 51FIFTY Yamaha for Remainder of Supercross

Noah McConahy will remain with 51FIFTY Energy Drink Yamaha for the remainder of the 250SX West Region, the team announced today. Originally signed prior to Oakland as a fill-in for Tyler Bowers, who fractured his femur in Glendale, McConahy raced two rounds with the team—Oakland and Arlington—finishing 12-10.

The Washington native will remain with the team when the West Region returns from break in Seattle on April 8.

Bowers is also expected to return to racing in Seattle. They will join Hayden Mellross on the team to form a three rider squad.

“Noah brings bounds of enthusiasm to the test track, his personality adding to the team chemistry and it was in everyone's best interest to continue building together. With Bowers already back riding and Hayden Mellross fully healed from a hand injury, 51FIFTY Yamaha will field a three rider team in Seattle and the remaining rounds of the 250 West Coast Supercross Series,” the team said in a press release.