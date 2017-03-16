Injury Report: Indianapolis

Comment: Albertson had an awful crash during practice in Daytona, sustaining compressions and fractures to some thoracic vertebrae, an epidural hematoma, a broken/displaced sternum, a clot in his chest, lung contusions, and a broken hand. Albertson said his doctors told him his back and lungs are now stable enough for surgery, which he’ll have today [Thursday] to reattach his sternum. After surgery he’ll get to work on rehabilitating his back. A fund to assist Albertson with medical costs has been set up through Road 2 Recovery. If you wish to make a contribution, go here.

Trey Canard – Head

Comment: Trey Canard hasn’t raced since crashing during practice in Toronto. At time of posting we still hadn’t received official word from the team whether or not Canard would be lining up for Indianapolis.

Weston Peick – Kidney and Wrist

Comment: There’s a chance Peick will return to action for the last few rounds, but he’s expected back no later than the start of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

Comment: Roczen had a huge crash at Anaheim 2, suffering injuries to his wrist, elbow, and radius (forearm). There is currently no timetable for his return.

Cooper Webb – Shoulder

Comment: Webb incurred deep bruising in his shoulder after crashing in Minneapolis. He’ll miss Indianapolis, but is expected to return for Detroit.