Ducati to Auction Off the Motorcycle Featured in the Movie "Chips" for Charity

Cupertino, Calif. – Ducati North America is offering film fans and motorcycle enthusiasts the opportunity to own a piece of the Warner Bros. feature film “CHIPS.” Today, the iconic Italian company announced the upcoming eBay For Charity auction of the Hypermotard motorcycle that appears in the film, ridden by Dax Shepard, who not only stars in but also wrote and directed the film, as well as his co-star Michael Peña. Bidding for the Ducati Hypermotard will begin on March 16, at 12 p.m. PST through March 26, at 12 p.m. PST. Starting bids begin at $5,000. All proceeds from the auction will go to PATH to support their mission to end homelessness for individuals, families, and communities.

The action comedy “CHIPS” will open nationwide on Friday, March 24.

“The spirit of ‘CHIPS’ mirrors what we all know and love about motorcycling,” said Jason Chinnock, CEO of Ducati North America. “But there’s also an important mission behind this campaign, and we’re glad to be aligned with PATH and their dedication to alleviate homelessness. We hope that by working with the seasoned team at eBay for Charity that we’ll be able to harness the energy of the film and the exhilaration of the Hypermotard to raise funds for this much-needed cause, while also allowing one lucky fan the chance to own some amazing Hollywood memorabilia.”

Joel John Roberts, CEO of PATH said, “We are so appreciative of Ducati, Warner Bros., and eBay For Charity for this opportunity. PATH is committed to ending homelessness, and with more than 118,000 people homeless in California, we depend on the support of dedicated community members to help us achieve our mission.”