Bench Racing Ammo: Justin Thompson

Obviously you know the CMRC has been running a national series for a while. Me as a Canadian, the last thing I want to see is an IndyCar-type of split of teams. What kind of offers are you saying to the teams to come to your series in ’18? Obviously like you said, the full week series is a big draw because now they can try to get some more money from their sponsors. But why should a team do your series?

Once again, like I said, the marketability for a team and for a manufacturer. I think that if we can give them longevity and in return a greater ROI, that’s the ultimate goal for us. It’s been lacking for a long time, and I think if we can do that along with help the teams…. That’s our goal from the get-go. As a promoter you really understand the way the structures kind of fall apart a little bit sometimes when teams can’t get to the track. You understand as an indoor promoter more than any because you need those teams to be there to make your show proper.

Outdoors it’s a little different. It’s just a different genetics. But if we take that show atmosphere and we put it across the whole board, and everything is a show, at the end of the day if we don’t have the teams there and they’re not strong and they’re not capable, we don’t have the proper show. We can’t sell that to a greater corporation. So that’s really our goal is to make the teams strong. Not that they haven’t been before—it’s that we could make them stronger. That’s another one of our goals is to inject funds back into the team.

That’s what I’ve been saying down here. A rising tide lifts all ships. I do wish the folks at Feld, who do very well in the supercross series, would reach out to some of these teams and try to help. I try to make money for a living, as do you. Money is good, but there comes a point where helping out your partners, the ones that put on the show, is really something that should happen.

One hundred percent. I think that some of the guys at Feld are trying to do that, and that’s a huge step forward. That’s their show. That’s what they make their money off of, is the riders and the teams. You’ve been behind the wrenches. I’ve been a rider and behind the wrenches. The work that goes in for these guys to be at the track each week is astronomical for the little money that they do make. So if we can broaden it and bring it into the future into a NASCAR type feel, the money will be there and it will be across the board. Instead of just being a small little net of money that one person’s making it will be across the whole board.

Do you have a title sponsor yet or anything you can tell us? Do you have guys lined up?

Before we can announce any of that we have to wait on a couple things. But we do have a couple things in line that are very turnkey. We just can’t announce until the proper order of things.

One thing you’ve done that is I think a smart thing is you’ve gotten the CMA back into the picture. They have had a lot of issues over the years that allowed the CMRC to come into Canada. You’re getting the CMA and therefore getting the FIM, that was a really smart move. It now gets your series recognized internationally. It helps the Motocross des Nations effort as well. We saw Kourtney Lloyd, the team manager, in your press conference. Talk about getting them back on board, how receptive they were, how hard it was, and the benefits of having them.

Starting from the beginning it was always our focus to build this thing into something that is helping the sport, but also building it back to a world stage. I think that it’s been long lost, like you were saying there, over the years because back in the day there were issues. I don’t know much about them because I was too young, but I’ve heard about them. I went in with a clear, level head, along with a few other people. We just sat down and said, this is our plan, this is our goal, this is our vision. People are people, right? You’ve got to get along with people to make business work. Sometimes it’s not the perfect situation but if you can look past it and you’re all driving in the same direction that was our ultimate goal. So it was a give and take. It can’t be one-sided on either side, and that’s kind of how we looked at it. If we’re going to do this, this, and this then we have to give this. That’s kind of how we did it. It’s not an FIM-only deal. It’s an FIM/CMA deal. So that’s kind of how we bridged that gap.