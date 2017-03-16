Autograph Signings for the Indianapolis Supercross

Looking to get an autograph from your favorite rider this weekend at the Indianapolis Supercross? A lot of teams will be having autograph sessions throughout the weekend, so make sure to check out this post, as we'll be updating where teams will be holding their sessions.

Kawasaki

Kawasaki is pleased to bring Monster Energy Kawasaki and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki racers to Westfield Powersports this Friday, March 17th. Be sure to stop by from 6:00 - 7:00 pm for your chance to meet your favorite Kawasaki racers. Get there early to grab some Kawasaki swag!

Westfield Powersports

18128 Market Ct.

Westfield, IN 46074

Yamaha

Friday night, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., be sure to stop by Westfield Powersports at 18128 Market Court in Westfield. Chad Reed will be on hand to meet fans, sign autographs, and give away posters.

Other Yamaha bLU cRU riders who will be at Westfield Powersports include:

Yamalube/Star Racing/Yamaha’s Dylan Ferrandis and Mitchell Harrison

CycleTrader/Rock River/Yamaha’s Lorenzo Locurcio and Alex Ray

Meet Chad Reed Again On Saturday

Stop by the Monster Energy/Yamalube/Chaparral/Yamaha Financial Services/Yamaha Factory Racing Team transporter on Saturday from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Chad will be there to meet you and sign autographs, and the Monster Energy Girls will be there, as well.