Alpinestars Releases Limited Edition Indianapolis Themed Tech 10

Indianapolis, Indiana – Indianapolis is one of those American cities that has a long and loving relationship with racing. In fact, some would say Indianapolis was the birthplace of American motorsports. Sanctioned motorcycle racing in the city dates back to 1909, and if you fast-forward about 83 years, AMA Supercross makes its debut in the American Motorsports hub.

Similarly to Indianapolis, Alpinestars has a rich heritage in motorsports and more specifically in motocross. The company was founded in 1963 and shortly thereafter went on to make the world’s first motocross specific boot. Just 9 years later, Alpinestars entered their revolutionary motocross boot in a prestigious competition held by the Fashion Academy in Turin, Italy. Alpinestars won the monumental award that year, and went on for a repeat win from the Academy again in 1973. Understandably proud of this achievement, the Oscar by Alpinestars logo was born. Since then, innumerable champions have proudly sported the Oscar by Alpinestars logo emblazoned across their chest.

Since the early 1990s, countless podiums and bar-banging battles have transpired in Indy. With supercross headed back to Indianapolis this weekend, Alpinestars has decided to dedicate a Limited Edition ‘Indianapolis’ boot that features the iconic Oscar by Alpinestars logo to the city for its long and rich dedication to motorsports.

The ‘Indianapolis’ Tech 10 offers unrivalled race-winning performance to motocross riders who demand nothing less than the best. The Limited Edition ‘Indianapolis’ Tech 10 fuses all the performance innovations of the iconic Tech 10 with an exclusive color combination. The result, a premium performance motocross boot with timelessly designed aesthetics.