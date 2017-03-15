Sign of the (Lap) Times: Daytona

Perhaps the biggest storyline heading into Daytona had nothing to do with any of the riders. Instead, the focus shifted to the format for the night show changing to be based on laps rather than time. In the end, it did give us more racing.

If the 450 main event had been 20 minutes plus one lap we would have only gotten 19 laps instead of 20, and if you tally up the total amount of on track time throughout the night show, we got to see about five more minutes of racing by using the lap format. Ryan Dungey can also thank the change as he was able to utilize that one extra lap and pass Cole Seely to take fourth place.

Let’s dive into the lap data to figure out how these races were won and lost with this week’s Sign of the Lap Times. First, our traditional lap time charts.

450SX Class Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 1st 1:11.671 8 1:13.564 Eli Tomac 2 2nd 1:11.736 8 1:14.518 Jeremy Martin 3 3rd 1:12.413 5 1:14.685 Jason Anderson 4 6th 1:13.455 11 1:15.697 Chad Reed 5 4th 1:13.620 14 1:14.947 Ryan Dungey 6 7th 1:13.692 7 1:15.253 Blake Baggett 7 5th 1:13.709 5 1:15.202 Cole Seely 8 15th 1:13.787 5 1:16.521 Marvin Musquin 9 8th 1:14.007 7 1:16.204 Josh Grant 10 9th 1:14.085 5 1:16.590 Justin Brayton 11 10th 1:14.161 5 1:16.448 Mike Alessi 12 16th 1:14.322 5 1:16.824 Malcolm Stewart 13 17th 1:14.552 5 1:18.207 Jake Weimer 14 19th 1:14.828 5 1:18.320 Vince Friese 15 13th 1:14.945 7 1:16.762 Dean Wilson 16 14th 1:14.951 5 1:16.859 Broc Tickle 17 11th 1:15.140 5 1:16.518 Justin Barcia 18 12th 1:15.168 7 1:16.762 Davi Millsaps 19 18th 1:17.610 6 1:20.113 Kyle Chisholm 20 20th 1:18.282 8 1:22.332 Nick Schmidt 21 21st 1:19.589 5 1:22.978 AJ Catanzaro 22 22nd 1:21.187 3 1:27.310 Scott Champion

250SX Class Lap Times

Lap Rank Finish Best Lap On Lap Avg Lap Time Rider 1 1st 1:13.655 5 1:14.439 Adam Cianciarulo 2 5th 1:13.788 9 1:15.595 Zach Osborne 3 3rd 1:13.849 13 1:15.289 Dylan Ferrandis 4 2nd 1:13.991 3 1:14.683 Joey Savatgy 5 8th 1:14.160 3 1:16.943 Alex Martin 6 4th 1:14.241 8 1:15.287 Jordon Smith 7 6th 1:14.605 5 1:16.505 Lorenzo Locurcio 8 7th 1:15.283 3 1:16.681 Kyle Cunningham 9 22nd 1:15.352 4 1:18.750 Mitchell Harrison 10 9th 1:16.180 7 1:17.821 Luke Renzland 11 14th 1:16.181 4 1:18.419 Christian Craig 12 19th 1:16.543 4 1:22.312 Jerry Robin 13 16th 1:16.647 11 1:18.822 Fredrik Noren 14 10th 1:16.655 4 1:18.430 Dakota Alix 15 12th 1:16.689 4 1:18.470 Anthony Rodriguez 16 13th 1:16.771 12 1:18.430 Cole Thompson 17 15th 1:16.938 11 1:18.676 Jesse Wentland 18 11th 1:17.219 12 1:18.498 Gannon Audette 19 17th 1:18.097 7 1:20.410 Josh Cartwright 20 18th 1:19.318 8 1:21.025 Tony Archer 21 21st 1:19.543 5 1:23.398 Kyle Swanson 22 20th 1:19.546 5 1:23.250 Dylan Merriam

The Top Three

The first thing that jumped out to me when looking at the lap times for the top three was how much Jeremy Martin's times dropped off once he was passed by Tomac. For the first half of the race he was in the 1:11 to 1:13 range and then immediately jumped up to the 1:15s once he was passed. This drop in times is pretty understandable since Martin is a full-time 250 rider on the West Coast this year and this was just a one-ff race on a 450 for him. Also take a look at Jason Anderson's times from lap six to 10. During those laps he passed Cole Seely, Chad Reed, and Justin Brayton to move his way into third.