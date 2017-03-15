Observations: Daytona

The track’s turned into a tight, narrow corner fest where the start is everything, and good luck getting through some dudes, and it’s not RC’s fault. Or at least I’m going to assume it’s not his fault and he does know how to design a track, but he’s trapped. Perusing RC’s Twitter feed I came across a few of these tweets to him:

@RickyCarmichael another year another follow the leader event.... @DISupdates @RickyCarmichael good idea because last night's track was a disaster @RickyCarmichael could you possibly design a worse track for racing? Awful. Two years in a row of shit. @RickyCarmichael one lined beach racing again for Daytona. The only reason they're taking outside lines is to avoid the sandinface. Sxmx (this guy even put the dreaded poop emoji at the end!) @RickyCarmichael this Daytona sx looks like a pee wee track. Boring. Advice: make a giant sand whoop section next year.

Now gauging social media reaction to anything is dangerous because, well, have you seen some people on there? But the point is: I’m sure RC’s stoked to have these limitations put on him and then be blasted by people and riders when it’s not really his fault.

People tell me he’s got one more year on his deal with the speedway people to design the track and that he’s as frustrated as anyone with what he has to work with. If I’m RC and I have millions in the bank, do I really want this trouble? I think I bail unless the speedway people let me actually do what I know will create good, exciting, close racing.

You all saw the race and what happened so let’s forgo that and dive into the points standings with just seven races left in this drama.

250SX East Points

1 16 Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA 86 - Daytona didn’t go to plan, but that doesn’t mean Wacko wasn’t fast there. Six point lead for the 16 and he looks very good every single week. Bike’s good, his mechanic Dave Feeney has been wrenching on the circuit since 1995 (for Phil Lawrence!), and he’s taken all the steps to make this title his to lose. I say Daytona was just a blip in the machine.

2 17 Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA 80 - Joey’s been good and he’d be your points leader if not for a three-laps-to-go-crash in Toronto. I tweeted this out on Saturday and I stand by it: I wish Joe Dog would enjoy racing dirt bikes more. I mean, I’m not in his camp or speak to him that much so I could be way off, but doesn’t it seem like Savatgy’s never that stoked on his finish or even life itself?

3 36 Adam Cianciarulo New Smyrna Beach, FL 77 - Happy to see AC win Daytona. There, I said it. I’m in the media and I’m a fan of Adam. Suck on those lemons, bro. Almost three years after his last win the once-wonder kid took the checkers again and there seems to be lots of surprises from Adam himself and others that he did this after the injuries he’s been through. See, I don’t get that part, though. He’s hugely talented, he works very hard at rehab/practicing and his bike/team is solid. I don’t want to seem like Kreskin here but OF COURSE he would win again. I’m not surprised in the least, he’s that good.