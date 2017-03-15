Exhaust: Making of a Star

The GEICO Honda team has lost two 250SX East Region riders, RJ Hampshire and Chase Sexton, to broken legs. McAdoo caught the team’s eye, and they approached Tony Alessi and Genova regarding him.

“They were interested in the kid for outdoors, which was great, but then they said they were also looking for someone for the rest of supercross, because they have sponsorship obligations to have riders out there,” said Genova. “The problem is, if he wasn’t able to ride for them in supercross, his motocross opportunity with them might have been out the door. So I said I’d think about it. I thought, Cameron is a really good kid and he’s got a great opportunity here, he’ll probably do good if he stays healthy. So I called those guys and I said, ‘Here’s the deal—I’m willing to give him up for this year’s supercross on one condition—you hire him as a Factory Connection [GEICO Honda] factory pilot for all of 2018.’ I brokered his salary for him. So that’s the deal he got.”

Genova still has Kyle Chisholm’s 250SX West Region deal to honor for the rest of this season, but the goal all along has been to run a 450-only effort. “Me and Tony have talked about this a lot,” says Genova. “We don’t want to be seen as this potpourri effort. We want to focus on the 450 class, in the same way Factory Connection and GEICO wants to focus on 250s.”

This move has actually gotten Genova and Alessi thinking about MotoConcepts’ role in the pits.

“GEICO, let’s say they build these 250 guys and then they point out or whatever, and they’re just set free to find a 450 ride. So our presentation to Honda for 2018 will be, 'Listen instead of losing guys like [Justin] Bogle or Malcolm [Stewart] or someone like that, why can’t we be the 450 feeder system for guys that want to get to the next level?' That’s kind of the mindset we’ve been talking about,” explains Genova.

MotoConcepts has been working hard to build its relationship with Honda, which includes some factory assistance for Justin Brayton’s CRF450R. Perhaps this McAdoo trade, which helps Honda’s factory 250 effort, strengthens that relationship further. Plus, hey, it’s the right thing to do.

“Number one, feeling good is half the battle in this,” says Genova. “We saw a kid that’s really nice and very talented. We put him on good equipment. He blossomed, and with that blossom, he had the opportunity to go to the next level, which this obviously is the highest level. I wanted to continue to do right by the kid by helping him go to that level.”

On Saturday morning at Daytona, McAdoo didn’t know what the future held for him. In fact, he wasn’t even sure he could race that day, because he had a small crash during the week and caught his hand on his footpeg, and suffered a cut. He tried to ride practice and realized it probably wasn’t safe to try hanging on during a 15-lap main event. But between 10:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. everything would change.