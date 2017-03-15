Cooper Webb Out For Indy, Hopeful for Detroit Return

Monster Energy/Yamalube/Chaparral/Yamaha Financial Services/Yamaha Factory Racing’s Cooper Webb will miss a fourth consecutive race this weekend in Indianapolis as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

In a statement released today, Yamaha’s motorsports racing division manager, Keith McCarty, said they are hopeful Webb will return next weekend in Detroit.

“Cooper’s getting close to being ready to race again, but he won’t be able to make the Indy round. He’s rehabbing, riding in practice, and anxious to return to action and to racing in front of all of his fans. All indications are that he’s on pace to re-join our Monster Energy/Yamalube/Chaparral/Yamaha Financial Services/Yamaha Factory Racing Team in Detroit and compete at Round 12 of the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross Championship.”

In a recent Instagram post, Webb hinted at a Detroit return, writing: “Detroit... you're next”