Cameron McAdoo to Fill-In at GEICO Honda

Smartop/MotoConcepts announced today the release of rookie Cameron McAdoo to allow him to take a fill-in role for the GEICO Honda team.

MaAdoo will finish the remainder of the 2017 season—250SX East Region and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross—with GEICO. It was also announced that he has signed with GEICO for 2018.

“While we would have loved to have had Cameron finish out the series with MCR, the opportunity to secure a ride for the upcoming motocross series as well as a guaranteed spot on the Factory Connection/GEICO Honda team for the 2018 supercross and motocross series was an opportunity for Cameron that was too great for us to stand in the way of,” said MCR team owner Mike Genova. “MCR is proud of what we’ve done to help Cameron get to this point in his career and are honored to structure a deal that allowed Cameron to be part of the elite Factory Connection/GEICO Honda team.”

"Factory Connection Racing is very pleased we were able to work this out with MotoConcepts Racing. It's definitely unusual for a contracted rider to switch teams within a series. However, MotoConcepts placed Cameron's best interests first and made it happen. Our team is looking forward to Cameron's debut at Detroit," said Factory Connection Racing team owner Jeff Majkrzak.

GEICO Honda is currently without RJ Hampshire and Chase Sexton, who will miss the remainder of Monster Energy Supercross.

MaAdoo missed Daytona due to a cut on his hand that required stitches. He’ll make his debut with GEICO in Detroit. For more on this move, check out Jason Weigand’t latest Exhaust column.