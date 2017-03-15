3 on 3: Questions from Daytona

Ping: Jeremy proved one thing in Daytona: He can ride the wheels off a 450. And that one ride will pay dividends when he negotiates a deal to ride the big bike in the coming seasons. However, Daytona is more of a tight motocross track than a supercross circuit. Jeremy is better outdoors, plain and simple. He actually reminds me a lot of Blake Baggett in that regard. Blake was a national champ who always crashed in supercross and just couldn’t get the ball rolling inside stadiums. Jeremy can ride supercross; he has lap times at the practice track that are as quick as anybody. He just hasn’t been able to turn that into a solid supercross season.

3. In a KTM press release following Daytona, Dungey hinted at changing strategy, saying "Next week is a new week and we’re looking forward to protecting the points lead and changing up the strategy moving forward.” What do you think he means by that?

Matthes: Yeah, I don't know, bro. Dungey hasn't been sticking around the press conferences for me to try and talk to him one on one so not sure I'll be able to ask him this weekend either. Do we know he said that exact thing because these press releases sometimes, uhhhh, make things up? I'm sorry but there's also no Santa Claus, people. To me, a rider can make a choice late in a particular race to preserve some points and not take chances in going after a win or a rider in front of them, but before then I assume that riders on the level of Ryan Dungey are going for it per usual. Right now, Eli Tomac controls his destiny in that if he wins every single race from here on out, he wins the title. I guess that's all you want if you're Tomac and Kawasaki but I highly doubt that's going to happen. So not sure about Dungey's comments. Sorry, bro.

JT: Who knows, man. Strategy is great and all but I am not sure what more he can do that he isn't already doing. When he gets out front, he drops the hammer and usually wins. When Eli gets out front, the same good things happen for Eli. That "protecting the points lead" would be more likely if he had a 30-plus points lead like in previous seasons but with the lead shrinking, I would think the opposite is needed. Dungey has been a bit off of Eli's pace overall so maybe he is willing to push the edge if needed now that the gap has been brought down to 17? Or maybe someone just paraphrased his curse words exiting the track on Saturday night. In any case, he is going to need to beat Eli a few times down the stretch to keep that #1 on his KTM.