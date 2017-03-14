Redux: Daytona

On paper, a seventh from Blake Baggett doesn’t appear all that impressive. But when you dig a little deeper you see how good he was riding on Saturday. As previously mentioned, the track didn’t lend itself to great passing opportunities, and Baggett came from dead last (after lap one) to grab seventh. “It was a tough one tonight,” said Blake in a team statement. “I was feeling good out there until I made a mistake at the start of the main. My speed and confidence is there, so we will look forward to Indianapolis and getting back up on the podium.”

How important was the start on Saturday? Broc Tickle, who finished on the podium in Toronto, started in 15th, and unlike Baggett and Dungey, couldn’t find a way through and finished 14th. “I've always enjoyed racing in Daytona,” explained Tickle in a team statement. “The night came down to the start, more so than any race I've ever competed in. I got a good start in my heat race and came into the first corner second, but I got pushed wide. I got shuffled back to seventh and that's where I finished. I had a good semi and ended up third. Headed to the main, I knew I needed a good start to back up my finish from last weekend but it didn’t happen. I struggled in the first three corners and came around in 16th. I wasn't riding well in the beginning of the race and didn't make passes quickly enough. I'm happy with my effort on the track but not with my start.”

Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin, who sat second in points heading into Toronto, has had a rough two-week stretch. He was battling the flu in Toronto and finished 13th. In Daytona, he hit the gate and then went down in the first corner. He crashed again later in the race and finished 15th. Now he sits fourth in points, six behind Cole Seely. We spoke with him after Daytona to see what happened on the start.

Racer X: You just flinched a little bit? Hit the gate?

Marvin Musquin: Yeah, I’m not sure if it’s me first or Jason [Anderson], but probably me. Unfortunately, sometimes I make that mistake. So I was actually really looking forward to the start. I think I had a decent gate. It was really tight inside, but I had to go for it and sometimes you want to go so much, then you do mistakes like that. Then I flinched once, and then I think we kind of backed up, me and Jason. Usually when you flinch once, then you back up and then that’s when the gate drops. So I don’t know why, I just went and the gate didn’t drop. I literally hit the gate and I was like, oh shit. They’re going to red-flag it. So I was actually looking around and I was far back. Actually on the first lap I got lucky in many sections of the track where I was passing guys, but then I crashed once, then twice … crashing you lose so much time and I was so far back. It’s a bummer because speed-wise, I wasn’t terrible today.”

It was a tough night all around for the RCH Suzuki team, as Justin Bogle crashed in his semi and then was buried off the start in the LCQ and failed to make the main. “It’s definitely a tough pill to swallow,” said Bogle. “I missed transferring from my heat by one spot, fell in the semi, and then got together with someone in the LCQ. I don’t want to say I was a victim of circumstance or bad luck because I truly believe that you make your own luck. We had a lot of things working against us but it was still up to me to get it done. We’ll go to Indy this weekend, pick ourselves up, and not look back.”