Gallery: RCSX

The eighth annual Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross (RCSX) concluded two full days of racing yesterday at the historic Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. This unique two-day event featured some of the biggest names in amateur motocross as they took to the track just one day after the Daytona Supercross by Honda.
You can view results here, and check out Rob Koy's photos from the race below
