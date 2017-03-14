Breakdown: Tight Confines

One big reason was the number of corners. There was something like 17 corners on the Daytona course. Having that many corners takes away from the length of straightaways and gives less opportunity to pull alongside another rider. Passing at Daytona is typically done on the straights because of the way the turns shape up. The inside rut that cuts into the sand is usually the best route simply because it is the shortest distance.

At a standard supercross, the insides are typically too slippery to use so the berms become ideal, but Daytona is anything but standard. The berms are used less often which also takes away the block pass option in many cases. So, what happens in all of these corners is that the lead rider just goes from inside to inside and without a long run for the following rider to make up time, he doesn’t have much in the way of opportunity. It was easy to see as the rider behind was simply unable to find any room and by the time he was able to get close, there was another corner. The lead rider would hop to the inside rut and voila, he had maintained his lead.

The only real passing seemed to be either from a mistake, hyper-aggressive riding, or the lead rider finally getting worn down. In the 450 main event, Eli pushed Jeremy Martin past his fitness comfort zone and J-Mart had to submit. The 1:11 lap times they were posting had to take a toll on Jeremy in his first career 450 main event. Even then, it took Eli 10 laps to even make a real charge in hopes of getting by.

Another factor that hasn’t gotten much attention was the widening of the NASCAR pit lane a couple of years ago. That widening took what used to be 12 feet of grass from the usable track and became concrete. That loss of 12 feet of width has changed how the tracks are designed. It essentially removed an entire lane from the track map and as Daytona is already in a tight confine, that was a tough blow to work around. To maintain an optimal lap time (rumored to be 1:08 or so), RC was forced to add several switchbacks and tight sections. I am sure RC knows that the tight turns aren’t great for racing but his hand is forced with the dimension changes. It’s just another factor that I don’t think many people know about but is a very impactful aspect.