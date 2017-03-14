Between the Motos: David Luongo

You said something really interesting there, you said, “We’ve been contentious with each other for a while, but for why? We’re doing the same thing. We’re trying to help the sport compete against other sports, together in a way.”

Motocross is not Formula One. Motocross is not soccer, it’s not football. It’s a fantastic sport, but we have to fight together against all those sports. We don’t have to fight together against each other—this is very important to understand because our target is to get new kids to like our sport, otherwise they’re going in other sports. Then we lose them forever. So we have to make them discover that this sport is so great. This collaboration will help us and will help motocross to grow. So it’s very important to have this target in mind.

With Youthstream and MX Sports working together on the USGP, how does that help the USGP? How will that make it more successful?

We will use all the experience of MX Sports because nobody knows better the U.S. market than them. So they will advise us the best place. They will advise how we should do it, how we should organize it. We will really be on a white [blank] page and set up a great event together. We will use their experience and their advice to make this GP great again.

So both sides, they can talk about it all year, you guys talk about it all year, promoting it constantly.

Yeah. We will use our championship to talk about this race around the world, but in U.S. …

Yeah, let’s be honest, the USGP wasn’t being mentioned much in the past over here.

Yeah, that’s clear. So it will help a lot for the promotion of the Grand Prix.

Is it going to be the final round?

No, it will not be. It depends really always about the calendar, but today we have 19 dates and also we have a lot of demand to finish the championship in Europe because the teams have the big infrastructure to make a party.

That makes the most sense. That’s where the teams are based.

So it will be normally into the last two or three rounds, depends about the calendar.

Your teams have to be excited about it. I’m sure they want to get the chance to race in front of this audience.

Yeah, that’s clear. It’s a global championship for sure, but USA is a great market. To have the championship without USA, without France, to have a championship without Germany—we need to have those. When we have the full package as we would like to have also a race in Japan, a race in Australia, to really make the complete package of our championship.

So there could be a GP back in Japan at some point?

Yeah, we are working on that. It’s always like it was in Indonesia. Indonesia, it’s the best market in Asia for the motorcycle. We had 30,000 people there, so we have to go where there is a great market for the motocross because you have a lot of fans, you have a lot of kids. Again, we talk about the same things. We are bringing kids inside our motorsport. It’s very important for the future of motocross.