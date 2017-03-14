2017 Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross Results

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Eighth Annual Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross (RCSX) concluded two full days of racing yesterday, Monday, March 13, at the historic Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. This unique two-day event featured some of the biggest names in amateur motocross as they took to the track just one day after the Daytona Supercross by Honda.

The amateur racing schedule got underway on Sunday, March 12, with timed practice sessions in the morning, followed immediately by the start of the heat races. Yesterday's racing action resumed with the remainder of heat races, followed by last chance qualifiers and main events.

After a rainy first day, the forecast held off for the final events where 35 major champions were crowned at the event, while one rider, Hannah Hodges, emerged victorious as the round one winner of the Onsia Sound Art Women’s Motocross Championship (WMX) with a 2-1 finish.