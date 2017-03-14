2017 Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross Results
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Eighth Annual Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross (RCSX) concluded two full days of racing yesterday, Monday, March 13, at the historic Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. This unique two-day event featured some of the biggest names in amateur motocross as they took to the track just one day after the Daytona Supercross by Honda.
The amateur racing schedule got underway on Sunday, March 12, with timed practice sessions in the morning, followed immediately by the start of the heat races. Yesterday's racing action resumed with the remainder of heat races, followed by last chance qualifiers and main events.
After a rainy first day, the forecast held off for the final events where 35 major champions were crowned at the event, while one rider, Hannah Hodges, emerged victorious as the round one winner of the Onsia Sound Art Women’s Motocross Championship (WMX) with a 2-1 finish.
In hopes of defending his 2016 RCSX championships, John Grewe lined up on the gate in both the Senior 40+ and 45+ divisions where he ended up repeating his success and taking home the championships once again. In addition, Grewe also took home the coveted number one plate in the Masters 50+ class.
Monster Energy Team Green Kawasaki’s Joey Crown had a successful day taking both the Open Pro Sport and 250 A titles. Crown fought hard against some of the fastest amateur racers including Jordan Bailey, Justin Cooper, and Ramyller Alves. Each racer put up a good fight, but in the end it was Crown who stood atop of the podium in the premier classes.
Stilez Robertson, another Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green rider, swept the podium in both his classes. Robertson took home the number one plate in the Super Mini 1 (12-15) and Super Mini 2 (13-16) divisions.
EBR/Yamaha/Thor’s Carter Halpain found success at the World Center of Racing where he placed first in the 450 B division. However, after being the runner-up behind Halpain, Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green’s Garrett Marchbanks came back for redemption where he won the 250 B class.
The future stars of the sport also took their turn in the famous Daytona International Speedway infield. Cobra rider Drew Adams rose to the top in the 51 (4-8) class, while his competitor Mikah Carpenter took gold in the 51 (7-8) division. Gage Dunham topped the charts in the 51 (4-6) class.
Live streaming coverage of the event was provided via RacerTV.com and can now be viewed as an archived video HERE. For complete results from the 2017 RCSX, click HERE.
|Class
|Rider
|Open Pro Sport
|Joey Crown (KAW)
|WMX
|Hannah Hodges (KAW)
|450 B
|Carter Halpain (YAM)
|450 C
|Adam Johnson (YAM)
|250 A
|Joey Crown (KAW)
|250 B
|Garrett Marchbanks (KAW)
|250 B Limited
|Luke Neese (YAM)
|250 C
|Gian Luca Scavino (KTM)
|250 C Limited
|Stockton Stinebaugh (YAM)
|250 C Jr. (14-17)
|Stockton Stinebaugh (YAM)
|125 (12+)
|Ethan Mann (KTM)
|College (16-24)
|Dirco Van Der Westhuizen (YAM)
|Schoolboy 1 (12-16)
|Jalek Swoll (HSQ)
|Schoolboy 2 (14-16)
|Lance Kobusch (KAW)
|Junior (25+)
|Kyle Keast (HSQ)
|Vet B/C (30+)
|Diego Tavares (HON)
|Vet (35+)
|Greg Pamart (KAW)
|Senior (40+)
|John Grewe (KAW)
|Senior B/C (40+)
|James Adams (SUZ)
|Senior (45+)
|John Grewe (KAW)
|Masters (50+)
|John Grewe (KAW)
|Women Amateur (12+)
|Jordan Jarvis (YAM)
|Girls Jr. (9-13)
|Tayler Allred (KTM)
|Girls Sr. (12-16)
|Jazzmyn Canfield (YAM)
|Super Mini 1 (12-15)
|Stilez Robertson (KAW)
|Super Mini 2 (13-16)
|Stilez Robertson (KAW)
|Mini Sr. 1 (12-13)
|Jett Reynolds (KAW)
|Mini Sr. 2 (12-14)
|Kaeden Amerine (KTM)
|85 (9-12)
|Jett Reynolds (KAW)
|85 (9-11)
|Nick Romano (KAW)
|65 (10-11)
|Casey Cochran (COB)
|65 (7-11)
|Daxton Bennick (KTM)
|65 (7-9)
|Bradyn Johnson (KTM)
|51 (7-8) Limited
|Mikah Carpenter (COB)
|51 (4-8) Limited
|Drew Adams (COB)
|51 (4-6) Limited
|Gage Dunham (COB)
