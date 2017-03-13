Wake-Up Call

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Daytona - 250SX East

- Daytona, FL

PositionRiderHometownMachine
1Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL KawasakiKX 250F
2Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA KawasakiKX 250F
3Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France YamahaYZ250F
4Jordon Smith Belmont, NC KTM250SX-F
5Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA HusqvarnaFC250
6Lorenzo Locurcio Cairo, GA YamahaYZ250F
7Kyle Cunningham Aledo, TX SuzukiRm-z250
8Alex Martin Millville, MN KTM250SX-F
9Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ YamahaYZ250F
10Dakota Alix Jay, VT KTM250 SX-F
11Gannon Audette Minneapolis, MN KawasakiKX 250F
12Anthony Rodriguez Caracacus, Venezuela YamahaYZ250F
13Cole Thompson Canada KTM250 SX-F
14Christian Craig Hemet, CA HondaCRF 250
15Jesse Wentland Elk River, MN HondaCRF 250
16Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden HondaCRF 250
17Joshua Cartwright Tallahassee, FL YamahaYZ250F
18Tony Archer Clinton, MD HondaCRF 250
19Jerry Robin Hamel, MN YamahaYZ250F
20Dylan Merriam Corona, CA YamahaYZ250F
21Kyle Swanson Adkins, TX KawasakiKX 250F
22Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI YamahaYZ250F
Full Results

Daytona - 450SX

- Daytona, FL

PositionRiderHometownMachine
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO KawasakiKX 450F
2Jeremy Martin Millville, MN HondaCRF 450
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM HusqvarnaFC450
4Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
5Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA HondaCRF 450
6Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia YamahaYZ450F
7Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
8Josh Grant Riverside, CA KawasakiKX 450F
9Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA HondaCRF 450
10Mike Alessi Apple Valley, CA HondaCRF 450
11Justin Barcia Monroe, NY SuzukiRM-Z450
12Davi Millsaps Cairo, GA KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
13Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom HusqvarnaFC450
14Broc Tickle Holly, MI SuzukiRM-Z450
15Marvin Musquin La Reole, France KTM450 SX-F Factory Edit
16Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL SuzukiRM-Z450
17Jake Weimer Rupert, ID SuzukiRM-Z450
18Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL HondaCRF 450
19Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO HondaCRF 450
20Nick Schmidt Maryville, WA SuzukiRM-Z450
21AJ Catanzaro Portland, CT KawasakiKX 450F
22Scott Champion Temecula, CA YamahaYZ450F
Full Results

250SX East Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA86
2Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA80
3Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL77
4Jordon Smith Belmont, NC70
5Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France54
6Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK49
7Luke Renzland Hewitt, NJ43
8Alex Martin Millville, MN42
9Kyle Peters Greensboro, NC37
11R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL36
10Christian Craig Hemet, CA36
12Anthony Rodriguez Caracacus, Venezuela34
13Fredrik Noren Lidköping, Sweden30
14Lorenzo Locurcio Cairo, GA29
15Jesse Wentland Elk River, MN28
16Gannon Audette Minneapolis, MN27
17Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA26
18Mitchell Harrison Lansing, MI24
19Kyle Cunningham Aledo, TX23
20Cole Thompson Canada22
Full Standings

450SX Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN214
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO197
3Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA169
4Marvin Musquin La Reole, France163
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM143
6Davi Millsaps Cairo, GA121
7Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia116
8Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA113
9Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom105
10Broc Tickle Holly, MI103
11Josh Grant Riverside, CA88
12Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA79
13Cooper Webb Newport, NC71
14Jake Weimer Rupert, ID66
15Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO57
16Mike Alessi Apple Valley, CA56
17Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL52
18Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany51
19Justin Bogle Cushing, OK46
20Weston Peick Wildomar, CA39
Full Standings

2017 AMSOIL GNCC, presented by Maxxis

Round 2 – Wild Boar

Bike

XC1

Finish Rider Bike
1st Kailub Russell KTM
2nd Thaddeus Duvall Husqvarna
3rd Steward Baylor Jr.  KTM
4th Christopher Bach KTM
5th Ricky Russell Yamaha
6th Russell Bobbitt KTM
7th Grant Baylor Husqvarna
8th Tyler Medaglia Husqvarna
9th Cory Buttrick KTM
10th Vance Francis Honda

XC2

Finish Rider Bike
1st Joshua Toth Yamaha
2nd Craig Delong Husqvarna
3rd Layne Michael Husqvarna
4th Jesse Groemm KTM
5th Drew Higgins Beta
6th Michael Witkowski KTM
7th Zack Hayes KTM
8th Benjamin Kelley KTM
9th Austin Lee Honda
10th Jesper Borjessen Husqvarna

XC3

Finish Rider Bike
1st Jack Edmondson Husqvarna
2nd Paul Whibley Yamaha
3rd Jason Thomas Husqvarna
4th Mark Heresco Jr KTM
5th Dustin Gibson KTM
6th Hunter Neuwirth Husqvarna
7th Nate Smith Husqvarna
8th Thomas Dexter KTM
9th Jaryn Williams Yamaha
10th Joshua Adkins Yamaha
Overall Podium: (2) Thad Duvall, (1) Kailub Russell, (3) Steward Baylor.
XC1 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Kailub Russell 55
2nd Steward Baylor Jr. 51
3rd Ricky Russell 31
4th Christopher Bach 30
5th Russell Bobbitt 27
6th Thaddeus Duvall 25
7th Ryan Sipes 21
8th Grant Baylor 20
9th Trevor Bollinger 16
10th Cory Buttrick 8

XC2 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Joshua Toth 60
2nd Craig Delong 46
3rd Layne Michael 46
4th Michael Witkowski 33
5th Jesse Groemm 31
6th Austin Lee 28
7th Benjamin Kelley 28
8th Zack Hayes 25
9th Jesper Borjessen 20
10th Samuel Evans 17

XC3 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Jack Edmondson 60
2nd Paul Whibley 46
3rd Jason Thomas 46
4th Mark Heresco Jr.  36
5th Hunter Neuwirth 31
6th Dustin Gibson 30
7th Nate Smith 29
8th Jaryn Williams 22
9th Joshua Adkins 20
10th Cody Gragg 17

ATV

XC1

Finish Rider ATV
1st Walker Fowler Yamaha
2nd Brycen Neal Yamaha
3rd Adam McGill Honda
4th Jarrod McClure Honda
5th Chris Borich Suzuki
6th Landon Wolfe Honda
7th Tucker Wyatt Honda
8th Martin Christofferson Honda
9th Brian Wolf Honda
10th Westley Wolfe Suzuki

XC2

Finish Rider ATV
1st Devon Feehan Honda
2nd Matthew Lindle Honda
3rd Hunter Hart Yamaha
4th Austin Abney Honda
5th Greg Covert Yamaha
6th Sam Hough Honda
7th Levi Coen Honda
8th Cameron Bruce Yamaha
9th Braden Henthorn Honda
10th Jeff Miller Honda
Overall Podium: (2) Brycen Neal, (1) Walker Fowler, (3) Adam McGill
XC1 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Walker Fowler 60
2nd Brycen Neal 46
3rd Jarrod McClure 43
4th Adam McGill 37
5th Chris Borich 34
6th Landon Wolfe 29
7th Martin Christofferson 18
8th Brian Wolf 16
9th Cole Richardson 15
10th Tucker Wyatt 13

XC2 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Devon Feehan 60
2nd Matthew Lindle 43
3rd Hunter Hart 42
4th Greg Covert 41
5th Levi Coen 27
6th Sam Hough 27
7th Jeff Miller 26
8th Austin Abney 26
9th Brandon Icard 23
10th Kenny Shick 20

Amsoil Arenacross

Round 9 – New Orleans, Louisiana

250AX 

Overall Finish Rider Moto 1 Moto 2 Bike
1st Daniel Herrlein 1st 2nd KTM
2nd Ben Lamay 2nd 3rd Honda
3rd Travis Sewell 5th 1st Kawasaki
4th Jace Owen 3rd 6th Honda
5th Josh Osby 6th 5th Kawasaki
6th Cody VanBuskirk 4th 9th KTM
7th Gavin Faith 11th 4th Kawasaki
8th Jared Lesher 7th 7th KTM
9th Chris Blose 8th 10th Yamaha
10th Hunter Sayles 10th 8th KTM

AX Lites East Region 

Overall Finish Rider Bike
1st Jacob Williamson Kawasaki
2nd Hunter Sayles KTM
3rd Scott Zont Kawasaki
4th Isaac Teasdale KTM
5th Justin Cooper Yamaha
6th Nick Schnagl Honda
7th Jeramy Taylor KTM
8th James Weeks Yamaha
9th Jake McKinney Kawasaki
10th Jonah Locks Kawasaki
Herrlein's first career win came at an opportune time heading into the Race to the Championship.
Herrlein's first career win came at an opportune time heading into the Race to the Championship. ShiftOne Photography

250AX Race to the Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Jace Owen 6
2nd Gavin Faith 5
3rd Matt Goerke 4
4th Chris Blose 4
5th Ben Lamay 3
6th Gared Stenke 3
7th Daniel Herrlein 2
8th Travis Sewell 2
9th Cody VanBuskirk 1
10th Josh Osby 1

AX Lites East Region Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Justin Cooper 116
2nd Jacob Williamson 101
3rd Isaac Teasdale 99
4th Scott Zont 62
5th Heath Harrison 58
6th Brandon Gourley 52
7th Josiah Hempen 31
8th Broc Gourley 30
9th Jayce Pennington 28
10th Dylan Greer 26

British Motocross Championship

Round 1 – Culham, England

MX1

Overall Finish Rider
1st Jake Nicholls
2nd Graeme Irwin
3rd Steven Lenoir
4th Brad Anderson
5th Robert Davidson
6th Ashley Wilde
7th Kristian Whatley
8th Jamie Law
9th Gert Krestinov
10th James Harrison

MX2

Overall Finish Rider
1st Ben Watson
2nd Hari Kullas
3rd Brad Todd
4th Martin Barr
5th Mel Pocock
6th Jake Millward
7th Lewis Tombs
8th Josh Gilbert
9th Todd Kellett
10th Jordan Divall

MX1 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Jake Nicholls 50
2nd Graeme Irwin 38
3rd Steven Lenoir 38
4th Brad Anderson 36
5th Robert Davidson 29
6th Ashley Wilde 28
7th Kristian Whatley 27
8th Jamie Law 24
9th Gert Krestinov 23
10th James Harrison 20

MX2 Championship Standings

sTanding Rider Points
1st Ben Watson 50
2nd Hari Kullas 35
3rd Brad Todd 32
4th Martin Barr 29
5th Mel Pocock 29
6th Jake Millward 28
7th Lewis Tombs 25
8th Josh Gilbert 24
9th Todd Kellett 22
10th Jordan Divall 20

New Zealand Motocross Championship

Round 3 – Himatangi, New Zealand

MX1

Overall Finish Rider
1st Dean Ferris
2nd Cody Cooper
3rd Todd Waters
4th Kade Mosig
5th Luke Styks
6th Rhys Carter
7th Kayne Lamont
8th Brad Groombridge
9th Roydon White
10th Kieran Scheele

MX2

Overall Finish Rider
1st Dylan Walsh
2nd Hamish Harwood
3rd Hadleigh Knight
4th Ethan Martens
5th Blake Gillard
6th Trent Collins
7th Benjamin Broad
8th Kaleb Barham
9th Sam Greenslade
10th Logan Blackburn

MX1 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Dean Ferris 70
2nd Todd Waters 64
3rd Cody Cooper 56
4th Luke Styks 52
5th Rhys Carter 48
6th Kade Mosig 43
7th Kayne Lamont 43
8th Brad Groombridge 39
9th Roydon White 34
10th Kieran Scheele 33

MX2 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Dylan Walsh 75
2nd Hamish Harwood 66
3rd Hadleigh Knight 60
4th Trent Collins 48
5th Ethan Martens 47
6th Logan Blackburn 45
7th Blake Gillard 41
8th Benjamin Broad 40
9th Kaleb Barham 38
10th Tyler Steiner 32

Other 2017 Championship Standings

FIM World Motocross Championship

MXGP Championship Standings

STanding Rider Points
1st Antonio Cairoli 68
2nd Clement Desalle 60
3rd Tim Gajser 56
4th Evgeny Bobryshev 44
5th Jeremy Van Horebeek 42
6th Glenn Coldenhoff 41
7th Gautier Paulin 39
8th Shaun Simpson 36
9th Romain Febvre 34
10th Kevin Strijbos 34
11th Jordi Tixier 33
12th Max Anstie 26
13th Rui Goncalves 24
14th Arnaud Tonus 22
15th Tanel Leok 22
16th Max Nagl 19
17th Jeffrey Herlings 17
18th Jose Butron 17
19th Jake Nicholls 12
20th Alessandro Lupino 10

MX2 Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Julien Lieber 78
2nd Jeremy Seewer 72
3rd Benoit Paturel 71
4th Thomas Kjer Olsen 67
5th Pauls Jonass 57
6th Samuele Bernardini 54
7th Brent Van donnick 45
8th Davy Pootjes 40
9th Vsevolod Brylyakov 35
10th Brian Bogers  34
11th Michele Cervellin 34
12th Adam Sterry 32
13th Ben Watson 28
14th Jorge Prado 28
15th Thomas Covington 26
16th Hunter Lawrence 25
17th Darian Sanayei 24
18th Alvin Ostlund 19
19th Freek Van Der Vlist 15
20th Iker Larranaga Olano 15

WMX Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Courtney Duncan 41
2nd Nicky van Wordragen 40
3rd Shana van der Vlist 31
4th Anne Borchers 31
5th Kiara Fontanesi 30
6th Larissa Papenmeier 30
7th Genette Vaage 28
8th Amandine Verstappen 27
9th Livia Lancelot 26
10th Nancy Van De Ven 25

AMA National Enduro Series

Standing Rider Points
1st Steward Baylor Jr 30
2nd Kailub Russell 25
3rd Thad Duvall 21
4th Russell Bobbitt 18
5th Andrew Delong 16
6th Trevor Bollinger 15
7th Cory Buttrick 14
8th Grant Baylor 13
9th Jesse Groemm 12
10th Josh Toth 11

Amsoil Arenacross

AX Lites West Region

Standing Rider Points
1st Ryan Breece 45
2nd Hunter Sayles 41
3rd Jared Lesher 40
4th Dylan Bolinger 22
5th Jeramy Taylor 19
6th Hunter Hilton 19
7th Parker Fleming 14
8th Richard Jackson 6
9th Brandon Marley 4
10th Miles Daniele 2

Superenduro World Championship

Prestige Class Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Colton Haaker 165
2nd Alfredo Gomez 154
3rd Jonny Walker 146
4th Mario Roman 98
5th Pascal Rauchenecker 77
6th Manuel Lettenbichler 62
7th Tadeusz Blazusiak 58
8th Mike Brown 56
9th Eloi Salsench 48
10th Rannar Uusna 47

2017 Champions

Rider Championship/Race Class
Nick Schmidt​ ADAC MX Masters (Germany) ​ SX1
Sam Sunderland​ Dakar Rally Bike
Brock Hoyer​ Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross Snow Bike
Antonio Cairoli​ Italian Motocross Championship MX1
Jorge Prado​ Italian Motocross Championship MX2
Mike Brown 250 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Marshal Weltin 450 Pro FMF Indoor Winter Series
Thomas Ramette​ Pro Class Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
Graham Jarvis​ Hell's Gate Bike