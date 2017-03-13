Wake-Up Call

Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Daytona - 250SX East
Daytona International Speedway - Daytona, FL
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|KawasakiKX 250F
|2
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|KawasakiKX 250F
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|YamahaYZ250F
|4
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|KTM250SX-F
|5
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|HusqvarnaFC250
|6
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Cairo, GA
|YamahaYZ250F
|7
|Kyle Cunningham
|Aledo, TX
|SuzukiRm-z250
|8
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|KTM250SX-F
|9
|Luke Renzland
|Hewitt, NJ
|YamahaYZ250F
|10
|Dakota Alix
|Jay, VT
|KTM250 SX-F
|11
|Gannon Audette
|Minneapolis, MN
|KawasakiKX 250F
|12
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Caracacus, Venezuela
|YamahaYZ250F
|13
|Cole Thompson
|Canada
|KTM250 SX-F
|14
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|HondaCRF 250
|15
|Jesse Wentland
|Elk River, MN
|HondaCRF 250
|16
|Fredrik Noren
|Lidköping, Sweden
|HondaCRF 250
|17
|Joshua Cartwright
|Tallahassee, FL
|YamahaYZ250F
|18
|Tony Archer
|Clinton, MD
|HondaCRF 250
|19
|Jerry Robin
|Hamel, MN
|YamahaYZ250F
|20
|Dylan Merriam
|Corona, CA
|YamahaYZ250F
|21
|Kyle Swanson
|Adkins, TX
|KawasakiKX 250F
|22
|Mitchell Harrison
|Lansing, MI
|YamahaYZ250F
Daytona - 450SX
Daytona International Speedway - Daytona, FLFull Results
250SX East Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|86
|2
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|80
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|77
|4
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|70
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|54
|6
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|49
|7
|Luke Renzland
|Hewitt, NJ
|43
|8
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|42
|9
|Kyle Peters
|Greensboro, NC
|37
|11
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|36
|10
|Christian Craig
|Hemet, CA
|36
|12
|Anthony Rodriguez
|Caracacus, Venezuela
|34
|13
|Fredrik Noren
|Lidköping, Sweden
|30
|14
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|Cairo, GA
|29
|15
|Jesse Wentland
|Elk River, MN
|28
|16
|Gannon Audette
|Minneapolis, MN
|27
|17
|Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|26
|18
|Mitchell Harrison
|Lansing, MI
|24
|19
|Kyle Cunningham
|Aledo, TX
|23
|20
|Cole Thompson
|Canada
|22
450SX Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|214
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|197
|3
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|169
|4
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|163
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|143
|6
|Davi Millsaps
|Cairo, GA
|121
|7
|Chad Reed
|Kurri Kurri, Australia
|116
|8
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|113
|9
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|105
|10
|Broc Tickle
|Holly, MI
|103
|11
|Josh Grant
|Riverside, CA
|88
|12
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|79
|13
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|71
|14
|Jake Weimer
|Rupert, ID
|66
|15
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|57
|16
|Mike Alessi
|Apple Valley, CA
|56
|17
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|52
|18
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|51
|19
|Justin Bogle
|Cushing, OK
|46
|20
|Weston Peick
|Wildomar, CA
|39
2017 AMSOIL GNCC, presented by Maxxis
Round 2 – Wild Boar
Bike
XC1
|Finish
|Rider
|Bike
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|KTM
|2nd
|Thaddeus Duvall
|Husqvarna
|3rd
|Steward Baylor Jr.
|KTM
|4th
|Christopher Bach
|KTM
|5th
|Ricky Russell
|Yamaha
|6th
|Russell Bobbitt
|KTM
|7th
|Grant Baylor
|Husqvarna
|8th
|Tyler Medaglia
|Husqvarna
|9th
|Cory Buttrick
|KTM
|10th
|Vance Francis
|Honda
XC2
|Finish
|Rider
|Bike
|1st
|Joshua Toth
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Craig Delong
|Husqvarna
|3rd
|Layne Michael
|Husqvarna
|4th
|Jesse Groemm
|KTM
|5th
|Drew Higgins
|Beta
|6th
|Michael Witkowski
|KTM
|7th
|Zack Hayes
|KTM
|8th
|Benjamin Kelley
|KTM
|9th
|Austin Lee
|Honda
|10th
|Jesper Borjessen
|Husqvarna
XC3
|Finish
|Rider
|Bike
|1st
|Jack Edmondson
|Husqvarna
|2nd
|Paul Whibley
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Jason Thomas
|Husqvarna
|4th
|Mark Heresco Jr
|KTM
|5th
|Dustin Gibson
|KTM
|6th
|Hunter Neuwirth
|Husqvarna
|7th
|Nate Smith
|Husqvarna
|8th
|Thomas Dexter
|KTM
|9th
|Jaryn Williams
|Yamaha
|10th
|Joshua Adkins
|Yamaha
XC1 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|55
|2nd
|Steward Baylor Jr.
|51
|3rd
|Ricky Russell
|31
|4th
|Christopher Bach
|30
|5th
|Russell Bobbitt
|27
|6th
|Thaddeus Duvall
|25
|7th
|Ryan Sipes
|21
|8th
|Grant Baylor
|20
|9th
|Trevor Bollinger
|16
|10th
|Cory Buttrick
|8
XC2 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Joshua Toth
|60
|2nd
|Craig Delong
|46
|3rd
|Layne Michael
|46
|4th
|Michael Witkowski
|33
|5th
|Jesse Groemm
|31
|6th
|Austin Lee
|28
|7th
|Benjamin Kelley
|28
|8th
|Zack Hayes
|25
|9th
|Jesper Borjessen
|20
|10th
|Samuel Evans
|17
XC3 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jack Edmondson
|60
|2nd
|Paul Whibley
|46
|3rd
|Jason Thomas
|46
|4th
|Mark Heresco Jr.
|36
|5th
|Hunter Neuwirth
|31
|6th
|Dustin Gibson
|30
|7th
|Nate Smith
|29
|8th
|Jaryn Williams
|22
|9th
|Joshua Adkins
|20
|10th
|Cody Gragg
|17
ATV
XC1
|Finish
|Rider
|ATV
|1st
|Walker Fowler
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Brycen Neal
|Yamaha
|3rd
|Adam McGill
|Honda
|4th
|Jarrod McClure
|Honda
|5th
|Chris Borich
|Suzuki
|6th
|Landon Wolfe
|Honda
|7th
|Tucker Wyatt
|Honda
|8th
|Martin Christofferson
|Honda
|9th
|Brian Wolf
|Honda
|10th
|Westley Wolfe
|Suzuki
XC2
|Finish
|Rider
|ATV
|1st
|Devon Feehan
|Honda
|2nd
|Matthew Lindle
|Honda
|3rd
|Hunter Hart
|Yamaha
|4th
|Austin Abney
|Honda
|5th
|Greg Covert
|Yamaha
|6th
|Sam Hough
|Honda
|7th
|Levi Coen
|Honda
|8th
|Cameron Bruce
|Yamaha
|9th
|Braden Henthorn
|Honda
|10th
|Jeff Miller
|Honda
XC1 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Walker Fowler
|60
|2nd
|Brycen Neal
|46
|3rd
|Jarrod McClure
|43
|4th
|Adam McGill
|37
|5th
|Chris Borich
|34
|6th
|Landon Wolfe
|29
|7th
|Martin Christofferson
|18
|8th
|Brian Wolf
|16
|9th
|Cole Richardson
|15
|10th
|Tucker Wyatt
|13
XC2 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Devon Feehan
|60
|2nd
|Matthew Lindle
|43
|3rd
|Hunter Hart
|42
|4th
|Greg Covert
|41
|5th
|Levi Coen
|27
|6th
|Sam Hough
|27
|7th
|Jeff Miller
|26
|8th
|Austin Abney
|26
|9th
|Brandon Icard
|23
|10th
|Kenny Shick
|20
Amsoil Arenacross
Round 9 – New Orleans, Louisiana
250AX
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Bike
|1st
|Daniel Herrlein
|1st
|2nd
|KTM
|2nd
|Ben Lamay
|2nd
|3rd
|Honda
|3rd
|Travis Sewell
|5th
|1st
|Kawasaki
|4th
|Jace Owen
|3rd
|6th
|Honda
|5th
|Josh Osby
|6th
|5th
|Kawasaki
|6th
|Cody VanBuskirk
|4th
|9th
|KTM
|7th
|Gavin Faith
|11th
|4th
|Kawasaki
|8th
|Jared Lesher
|7th
|7th
|KTM
|9th
|Chris Blose
|8th
|10th
|Yamaha
|10th
|Hunter Sayles
|10th
|8th
|KTM
AX Lites East Region
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Bike
|1st
|Jacob Williamson
|Kawasaki
|2nd
|Hunter Sayles
|KTM
|3rd
|Scott Zont
|Kawasaki
|4th
|Isaac Teasdale
|KTM
|5th
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|6th
|Nick Schnagl
|Honda
|7th
|Jeramy Taylor
|KTM
|8th
|James Weeks
|Yamaha
|9th
|Jake McKinney
|Kawasaki
|10th
|Jonah Locks
|Kawasaki
250AX Race to the Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jace Owen
|6
|2nd
|Gavin Faith
|5
|3rd
|Matt Goerke
|4
|4th
|Chris Blose
|4
|5th
|Ben Lamay
|3
|6th
|Gared Stenke
|3
|7th
|Daniel Herrlein
|2
|8th
|Travis Sewell
|2
|9th
|Cody VanBuskirk
|1
|10th
|Josh Osby
|1
AX Lites East Region Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Justin Cooper
|116
|2nd
|Jacob Williamson
|101
|3rd
|Isaac Teasdale
|99
|4th
|Scott Zont
|62
|5th
|Heath Harrison
|58
|6th
|Brandon Gourley
|52
|7th
|Josiah Hempen
|31
|8th
|Broc Gourley
|30
|9th
|Jayce Pennington
|28
|10th
|Dylan Greer
|26
British Motocross Championship
Round 1 – Culham, England
MX1
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|1st
|Jake Nicholls
|2nd
|Graeme Irwin
|3rd
|Steven Lenoir
|4th
|Brad Anderson
|5th
|Robert Davidson
|6th
|Ashley Wilde
|7th
|Kristian Whatley
|8th
|Jamie Law
|9th
|Gert Krestinov
|10th
|James Harrison
MX2
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|1st
|Ben Watson
|2nd
|Hari Kullas
|3rd
|Brad Todd
|4th
|Martin Barr
|5th
|Mel Pocock
|6th
|Jake Millward
|7th
|Lewis Tombs
|8th
|Josh Gilbert
|9th
|Todd Kellett
|10th
|Jordan Divall
MX1 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Jake Nicholls
|50
|2nd
|Graeme Irwin
|38
|3rd
|Steven Lenoir
|38
|4th
|Brad Anderson
|36
|5th
|Robert Davidson
|29
|6th
|Ashley Wilde
|28
|7th
|Kristian Whatley
|27
|8th
|Jamie Law
|24
|9th
|Gert Krestinov
|23
|10th
|James Harrison
|20
MX2 Championship Standings
|sTanding
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Ben Watson
|50
|2nd
|Hari Kullas
|35
|3rd
|Brad Todd
|32
|4th
|Martin Barr
|29
|5th
|Mel Pocock
|29
|6th
|Jake Millward
|28
|7th
|Lewis Tombs
|25
|8th
|Josh Gilbert
|24
|9th
|Todd Kellett
|22
|10th
|Jordan Divall
|20
New Zealand Motocross Championship
Round 3 – Himatangi, New Zealand
MX1
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|2nd
|Cody Cooper
|3rd
|Todd Waters
|4th
|Kade Mosig
|5th
|Luke Styks
|6th
|Rhys Carter
|7th
|Kayne Lamont
|8th
|Brad Groombridge
|9th
|Roydon White
|10th
|Kieran Scheele
MX2
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|1st
|Dylan Walsh
|2nd
|Hamish Harwood
|3rd
|Hadleigh Knight
|4th
|Ethan Martens
|5th
|Blake Gillard
|6th
|Trent Collins
|7th
|Benjamin Broad
|8th
|Kaleb Barham
|9th
|Sam Greenslade
|10th
|Logan Blackburn
MX1 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Dean Ferris
|70
|2nd
|Todd Waters
|64
|3rd
|Cody Cooper
|56
|4th
|Luke Styks
|52
|5th
|Rhys Carter
|48
|6th
|Kade Mosig
|43
|7th
|Kayne Lamont
|43
|8th
|Brad Groombridge
|39
|9th
|Roydon White
|34
|10th
|Kieran Scheele
|33
MX2 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Dylan Walsh
|75
|2nd
|Hamish Harwood
|66
|3rd
|Hadleigh Knight
|60
|4th
|Trent Collins
|48
|5th
|Ethan Martens
|47
|6th
|Logan Blackburn
|45
|7th
|Blake Gillard
|41
|8th
|Benjamin Broad
|40
|9th
|Kaleb Barham
|38
|10th
|Tyler Steiner
|32
Other 2017 Championship Standings
FIM World Motocross Championship
MXGP Championship Standings
|STanding
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Antonio Cairoli
|68
|2nd
|Clement Desalle
|60
|3rd
|Tim Gajser
|56
|4th
|Evgeny Bobryshev
|44
|5th
|Jeremy Van Horebeek
|42
|6th
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|41
|7th
|Gautier Paulin
|39
|8th
|Shaun Simpson
|36
|9th
|Romain Febvre
|34
|10th
|Kevin Strijbos
|34
|11th
|Jordi Tixier
|33
|12th
|Max Anstie
|26
|13th
|Rui Goncalves
|24
|14th
|Arnaud Tonus
|22
|15th
|Tanel Leok
|22
|16th
|Max Nagl
|19
|17th
|Jeffrey Herlings
|17
|18th
|Jose Butron
|17
|19th
|Jake Nicholls
|12
|20th
|Alessandro Lupino
|10
MX2 Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Julien Lieber
|78
|2nd
|Jeremy Seewer
|72
|3rd
|Benoit Paturel
|71
|4th
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|67
|5th
|Pauls Jonass
|57
|6th
|Samuele Bernardini
|54
|7th
|Brent Van donnick
|45
|8th
|Davy Pootjes
|40
|9th
|Vsevolod Brylyakov
|35
|10th
|Brian Bogers
|34
|11th
|Michele Cervellin
|34
|12th
|Adam Sterry
|32
|13th
|Ben Watson
|28
|14th
|Jorge Prado
|28
|15th
|Thomas Covington
|26
|16th
|Hunter Lawrence
|25
|17th
|Darian Sanayei
|24
|18th
|Alvin Ostlund
|19
|19th
|Freek Van Der Vlist
|15
|20th
|Iker Larranaga Olano
|15
WMX Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Courtney Duncan
|41
|2nd
|Nicky van Wordragen
|40
|3rd
|Shana van der Vlist
|31
|4th
|Anne Borchers
|31
|5th
|Kiara Fontanesi
|30
|6th
|Larissa Papenmeier
|30
|7th
|Genette Vaage
|28
|8th
|Amandine Verstappen
|27
|9th
|Livia Lancelot
|26
|10th
|Nancy Van De Ven
|25
AMA National Enduro Series
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Steward Baylor Jr
|30
|2nd
|Kailub Russell
|25
|3rd
|Thad Duvall
|21
|4th
|Russell Bobbitt
|18
|5th
|Andrew Delong
|16
|6th
|Trevor Bollinger
|15
|7th
|Cory Buttrick
|14
|8th
|Grant Baylor
|13
|9th
|Jesse Groemm
|12
|10th
|Josh Toth
|11
Amsoil Arenacross
AX Lites West Region
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Ryan Breece
|45
|2nd
|Hunter Sayles
|41
|3rd
|Jared Lesher
|40
|4th
|Dylan Bolinger
|22
|5th
|Jeramy Taylor
|19
|6th
|Hunter Hilton
|19
|7th
|Parker Fleming
|14
|8th
|Richard Jackson
|6
|9th
|Brandon Marley
|4
|10th
|Miles Daniele
|2
Superenduro World Championship
Prestige Class Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Colton Haaker
|165
|2nd
|Alfredo Gomez
|154
|3rd
|Jonny Walker
|146
|4th
|Mario Roman
|98
|5th
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|77
|6th
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|62
|7th
|Tadeusz Blazusiak
|58
|8th
|Mike Brown
|56
|9th
|Eloi Salsench
|48
|10th
|Rannar Uusna
|47
2017 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Nick Schmidt
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Sam Sunderland
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Brock Hoyer
|Winter X Games Snow Bike Cross
|Snow Bike
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Mike Brown
|250 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Marshal Weltin
|450 Pro
|FMF Indoor Winter Series
|Thomas Ramette
|Pro Class
|Monster Energy Arenacross Tour (UK)
|Graham Jarvis
|Hell's Gate
|Bike