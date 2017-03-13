Martin, Cianciarulo, Coombs on Pulpmx Show Tonight

The Pulpmx Show presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing comes in tonight with host Steve Matthes welcoming in former Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki mechanic and national title winning one at that, Pro Taper’s Paul Perebijnos as well as 100% Goggles' Charles Castaloo to the studio all show to talk Daytona Supercross and all that went on there.

GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin jumped on Ken Roczen’s factory CRF450R and put in a great showing by leading laps and finishing second place. What a debut for Martin in the 450 class and we’ll have him on to talk about the race and how it went.

It’s been almost three years since Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Adam Cianciarulo won a race and since he’s our rider correspondent for the show, you knew he would earn himself a spot on tonight’s line up, right? We’ll have Adam on from Florida talking about his race, his paddle tire, and more.

Davey Coombs, president of MX Sports, announced this weekend that his company and Youthstream have made an agreement to work together on one USGP per year as well as the Motocross of Nations every four to five years. We’ll have DC on tonight to talk about the ramifications of that deal and what it all means.

