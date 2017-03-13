Kailub Russell Victorious Wild Boar GNCC

Palatka, Fla. - Palatka, Florida hosted the second round of the 2017 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) presented by Maxxis, an AMA National Championship today, March 12, at the Rodman Plantation. At the end of the rainy three-hour race, it was FMF/KTM Factory Racing's Kailub Russell who stood atop of the podium victorious at the Moose Racing Wild Boar GNCC.

While K Russell jumped out to grab the early lead and the $250 All Balls Racing XC1 Open Pro Holeshot Award, it was N-Fab/AmPro Yamaha's Ricky Russell who lead the way for majority of the first lap. Shortly after the race began, conditions took a turn for the worst when heavy rain started. Although rain was forecasted, in the minutes leading up to the start the skies were clear and temperatures were warm. Many of the riders were optimistic and weren't properly prepared for the sudden change in weather.