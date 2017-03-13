Jimmy Albertson Update

Jimmy Albertson sustained a number of injuries at round 10 of Monster Energy Supercross in Daytona on Saturday and is still in a local hospital, according to his wife, Georgia.

Albertson returned to racing this weekend after electing to sit out the prior two rounds to focus on his program. In qualifying on Saturday, Albertson had a bad crash and sustained compressions and fractures to some thoracic vertebrae, an epidural hematoma, broken/displaced sternum, clot in his chest, lung contusions, and a broken hand, according to Georgia.

Below is the latest from Georgia.