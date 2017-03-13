Jimmy Albertson Update
Jimmy Albertson sustained a number of injuries at round 10 of Monster Energy Supercross in Daytona on Saturday and is still in a local hospital, according to his wife, Georgia.
Albertson returned to racing this weekend after electing to sit out the prior two rounds to focus on his program. In qualifying on Saturday, Albertson had a bad crash and sustained compressions and fractures to some thoracic vertebrae, an epidural hematoma, broken/displaced sternum, clot in his chest, lung contusions, and a broken hand, according to Georgia.
Below is the latest from Georgia.
Tough afternoon yesterday,Jimmy is in ICU right now and doing ok. Broken a few bits and bobs, will update later today when we know more.— Georgia Lindsay (@Georgia_Lindsay) March 12, 2017
Jimmy's pain is a bit more under control and just waiting to see the docs tomorrow to see the next step. We may end up living in this...— Georgia Lindsay (@Georgia_Lindsay) March 13, 2017
... hospital for a few days but the docs have been great so far and we're willing to take time and do what is best for him #hotelicu— Georgia Lindsay (@Georgia_Lindsay) March 13, 2017