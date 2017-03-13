Fly Racing Releases 2017.5 Kinetic Mesh Racewear

Boise, ID – When it starts to get hot, it's time to break out Fly Racing's Kinetic Mesh Racewear. The superior breathability of the durable mesh-tech panel design allows massive airflow that will keep you cool and comfortable.

Available in three distinct styles, the Crux graphic is inspired by low-poly art to achieve a clean tech look, while the Relapse graphic pulls inspiration from hand-drawn concert posters from some of the Fly Racing design department’s favorite bands. The third graphic is the newest version of Fly Racing’s Rockstar Mesh Racewear and is one of the most ambitious and artistic efforts put forth yet.

This gear was inspired by our respect and appreciation for rock and roll legends, old school tattoo styles, and good ol’ days race culture. No matter which graphic you choose, Fly Kinetic Mesh Racewear is designed to keep you cool and comfortable. Available now at Fly Racing dealers nationwide.

For more information, visit FlyRacing.com.