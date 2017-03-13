450 Words: Justin Barcia

In Justin Barcia’s fourth race back since returning to Monster Energy Supercross after hurting his wrist before the season started, he has shown incremental improvements. An 11th place finish may not have been what he wanted going into the season, but grabbing a heat race win and working his way through the pack after starting in 16th place is a solid weekend. We caught up with the JGR Suzuki rider in the pits to talk about his heat race, aggressive riding and more.

Racer X: The heat race, were you a little emotional?

Justin Barcia: I didn’t cry like Mike Alessi. Everyone knows he cried, so I’ll say his name. It’s fine. I was definitely pumped on it. Not even pumped or anything, but just felt good. It’s been a tough road.

When you were out front, it’s not just you got the start but you pulled away even. So you were feeling good?

I’ve been feeling better. I came back after I hurt my wrist riding. I rode like two weeks and I really did two deep weeks of riding and I think I kind of did just a little too much. I was feeling kind of crappy these past couple weeks with arm pump really bad. I went and got some blood work done this week and saw a few things that didn’t look how they should look, so I kind of fixed that a little and I felt better today. I wouldn’t say I was anywhere near 100 percent, but I definitely rode way, way better. There’s good things to take away from this weekend for sure. The main event just kind of was … I don’t like to say luck or bad luck or anything, but it wasn’t very good luck. I crashed in the first corner.