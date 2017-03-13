250 Words: Osborne and Martin

I give you credit though—you figured out a couple places to make passes where I did not see anybody … you were just like, screw it, I’m not using a rut or berm. I’m just cutting.

It was that kind of deal where it was either T-bone someone or try to set it up. At the end of the day, we have to race these same guys every weekend and it’s probably going to go down to the wire for this title I hope, so I need to keep as many friends as I can. So I’m not trying to T-bone anyone or anything like that. It is what it is. All in all, we have good momentum and I’m better than I’ve ever been by far. I’m not too concerned.

Alex Martin | Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM | Eighth in 250SX

For a moment, it looked like Alex Martin might win the Daytona 250SX race, and match his brother Jeremy’s victory in it last year. A-Mart was the fastest qualifier in the class and won his heat race, but then he got a bad start in the main and it all came undone via some arm pump. We talked about it with him after the race.

Racer X: You had the inside gate in the main, and I’m like, it’s guaranteed, he won the heat, he has the gate pick, he’s going to get the holeshot and win. You did it in the heat. But the start was not good. What happened?

Alex Martin: I started I think two spots over in the main compared to where I was in the heat.

You weren’t on the inside in the main?

I was third out. But regardless, I had a really good jump in the heat. In the main I kind of wheelied a little bit, so Zach got ahead of me. I actually still came out like sixth or seventh, but to be honest, I have had such bad issues with arm pump this year. That’s been one of the biggest things holding me back for whatever reason. Fitness-wise, diet, everything’s pretty much been the same. Obviously the bike’s different. It’s just really bad arm pump. It’s one of those things where the speed’s there, so I can do it in practice, put down a fast lap. I won my first heat race. So there’s a lot of positives, but anything over five or six laps I’m toast.

So even after the heat did you kind of know like, “I might have a problem?”

It’s been in the back of my mind because when you go out on the track and you ride hard 10 minutes in practice and you never get a sign of arm pump, then that’s confidence to me. Even if I’m like sixth in practice if I don’t get arm pump I’m pumped, but when I’m out there even if I’m winning practice and I have it, I’m like, ah….

So you only do good in practice sometimes?

Yeah.

You never really had an issue before?

No, it’s been an issue for my whole career. Now I actually get it like first moto was pretty bad in outdoors last year on the Yamaha, but I was able to kind of just … you get into a flow in outdoors, and especially if you’re out front you can almost get away and get rid of it.