The Conversation: Tomac, Martin, Anderson

Following his second straight victory at the Daytona Supercross by Honda, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac has won five of the last seven rounds of Monster Energy Supercross. With his win, Tomac now trails points leader Ryan Dungey by 17 points.

It was a solid 450 debut for Jeremy Martin. The full-time 250 rider led 10 of 20 laps in his one-off ride with the Honda HRC team. The GEICO Honda rider will return to the 250 Class following his second place finish on Saturday night.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Jason Anderson rode to a quiet third for his first podium since Arlington. All three riders spoke with the media following the race.

Racer X: The start was a little crazy. Talk about the whole race played out for you. You came away with a podium here at Daytona.

Jason Anderson: Yeah, for sure. Next to me I had Marv [Marvin Musquin] and on the other side I had Dunge [Ryan Dungey] and Marv hit the gate. I kind of flinched a little bit and kind of got messed up. Through the first corner I was on the inside so I was able to tuck around and then just kind of hold it wide open. It was like left, left, left, so I was able to stay inside. I still was maybe eighth going around the first lap. Then just started working my way up and was able to get up to the third spot, but then I was in no-man’s land. But I was able to stay there and get a podium. It’s cool to be back up here but at the same time I need to put myself in better situations.

Now we go to our second place finisher, Jeremy Martin. Jeremy won the 250 here last year. His first career start here in 450. You opened up I think 10 laps of the Daytona Supercross by pounding the first 10. Podium finish for the fourth time since 1976 we had a rider get a podium finish on his first start. Talk about the run tonight. Got to be pretty proud of the podium finish for Daytona.

Jeremy Martin: For sure. Honestly I was surprised that I qualified good. These guys are really fast and they’ve had a lot of experience. I just had a good feeling today. That new Honda is an amazing bike. Today was my eighth day on the bike and I’ve really enjoyed it and working with the whole Factory Honda team. The bike’s good. I had 18th gate pick and I was on the outside. I knew I had to do something, so I threw it into the first turn on the outside and I monorailed the crap out of that berm. Just tried to do my best and the green machine over here on the right, it was coming.