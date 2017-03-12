Saturday Night Live: Daytona

But the real focus was on Dungey, the points leader. He was so far back on a track that was so hard to pass on that just getting into the top ten would have been an accomplishment. It also appeared that he ran out of tear offs, as he was wiping his goggle lenses as he came through. But the champ was on a mission—it was just a gritty, gutty, ride from Dungey, who never stopped digging. He got into the top ten and then got Mike Alessi, Justin Brayton and Chad Reed, then with a lap to go he reeled in Cole Seely for fourth. Seely fought hard but Dungey would not be denied, making the pass with two turns to go to salvage fourth. Dungey slammed his goggles down in frustration after crossing the finish, but his ride might come up huge when points are tabulated at season’s end.

Meanwhile, Jason Anderson had a quiet race, picking his way through for third place. It was a good run for Anderson, who needed to get some momentum going. Early in the race, a huge battle brewed for third between Brayton, Reed and Seely, but then Reed crashed. Anderson then passed Seely and Brayton to earn his third. “I feel like maybe I have a little extra experience coming through the pack,” said Anderson on the podium.

Dungey was fourth and Seely fifth. Reed ended up sixth. The three-time Daytona Supercross winner has been fairly outspoken about not liking the way the Daytona track lately, but he had a decent start in the main and was pushing Brayton hard for third. Then he crossed rutted and hopped onto some tuff blocks, got whisky throttle, and his Yamaha went flying. He did a good job recovering, but wasn’t able to hold back Dungey’s charge.

Justin Barcia only netted 12th in the main event but had reason to be encouraged with a heat race win, as he holeshot and held Anderson at bay the whole way. But he got balled up on the inside of turn one like many others and ended up on the ground. Barcia told us he’s been dealing with arm pump recently and got it again in the main event, but did feel better than he has lately, and counts the night as progress.