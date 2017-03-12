Insight: Adam Cianciarulo

It’s been a long road back to the winners circle for Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo. After winning three races in his rookie season in 2014 before injury, Cianciarulo has missed the last two years of Monster Energy Supercross due to injuries. Last weekend in Toronto, Cianciarulo finished second for his first podium since 2014. At his home race in Daytona on Saturday, Cianciarulo held off his teammate Joey Savatgy to capture his first win since Detroit 2014.

Following his win, Cianciarulo is nine points back of series leader Zach Osborne. He spoke with the media following the race.



Racer X: Adam, you did a bunch of media earlier in the week talking about coming back here and you said it would be very special. Tonight you win here at Daytona. Talk about how that felt and what it means to you.

Adam Cianciarulo: It’s just surreal. Growing up here, it was the first supercross race I ever went to. I didn’t even have any idea really about the sport or anything. It was just kind of one of those family deals. Three or four years old back when it was a night race still watching RC, MC back in the day… just kind of where I fell in love with the sport. Getting close to winning here when I was here my first time in 2014 and then just kind of going through everything I’ve gone through since then, to get back here and to win my first one in three years in front of my home crowd, it was unbelievable.

Talk about the race. You took the lead right off the bat and held it for 15 laps. Did you feel the pressure of that position? Did you feel the energy of the crowd there towards the end? What got you through it?

Yeah, actually I felt really good all day. Feally, really confident in my riding. I knew in the heat race I got a good start but I went past the corner and was in, like, sixth. I felt everybody in my camp too was like, “Dude, you rode really good,” and I got fourth. So I knew I was going to have to get a good start to be successful today. It was so one-lined, especially in the sand. It was ridiculous. I was actually running a paddle tire, just to get through there a little bit better. But I was able to sneak by Joey [Savatgy] there. I actually lined up next to him, which we’re not supposed to do really. Mitch [Payton, team owner] isn’t a big fan of that. I was rolling into the gate and my mechanic had some heat over the headset about me lining up next to Joey. I was like, “Dude, I’m sorry, but this is the only decent rut left available.” Luckily he got actually a better jump than me. I just followed him. I was able to square under him. I knew if I didn’t square under him there I was probably going to get second. So I was able to get that done and I told him, every time I went through the sand I was trying to blow those things up to get a little bit of a gap on him, but it was good.