Watch: MX Sports, Youthstream Announce Partnership

In a press conference held at Daytona International Speedway today, MX Sports, promoters of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, and Youthstream, promoters of the FIM World Motocross Championship, announced a long-term partnership.

The plan is for Youthstream to hold one USGP per year with the help of MX Sports to be held on Labor Day Weekend. A venue for 2017 is expected to be announced in the coming days.

Also announced, the Motocross of Nations will return to the U.S. in 2018 at a venue to be announced soon.

MX Sports also announced a extension with AMA Pro Racing. Below is the full press release from MX Sports.

MORGANTOWN, W. Va.- Mere hours before the start of the Daytona Supercross by Honda, MX Sports Pro Racing announced, in conjunction with AMA Pro Racing, a long-term extension to remain managing partner of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Additionally, MX Sports Pro Racing revealed a strategic partnership with Youthstream, organizers of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP), to provide cooperative support surrounding the USGP, one of the key stops of the world championship.

MX Sports Pro Racing has managed virtually all aspects of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship since the 2009 season, working alongside the National Promoters Group (NPG) to organize and implement the world's most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series. Each summer, 12 of the most iconic and challenging motocross facilities in the country put the world's fastest riders to the ultimate test of physical and mental fortitude as they chase the coveted distinction of being called an AMA Pro Racing National Champion, and the opportunity to hoist the Edison Dye Cup (450 Class) or Gary Jones Cup (250 Class).

"The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship is the foundation of professional motocross in America, with a legacy that spans more than 45 years. Since earning the right to oversee the implementation of the championship eight seasons ago, MX Sports Pro Racing and the Coombs family have managed Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross with the respect and honor it deserves," said David Atlas, Managing Member and Principal of AMA Pro Racing. "The heritage of the sport has remained at the core of their efforts, but they continue to make strategic improvements to both the competition and entertainment sides of the series, broadening the reach of the championship to an ever-growing audience. This long-term extension will allow that growth to continue, and we couldn't be more excited for what the future holds."

The 2017 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will kick off on Saturday, May 20, with the 49th running of the Hangtown Motocross Classic in Rancho Cordova, California.

MX Sports Pro Racing's cooperative supporting partnership of the USGP will help usher in a new era for the sport's global footprint. For the past two seasons MXGP has made the overseas trip to bring Europe's finest racers onto U.S. soil and close out the championship alongside the biggest names in American motocross. This new strategic alliance will begin this season with the 17th round of the championship on Labor Day weekend, September 2-3, and will continue for years to come. Currently the USGP does not have a designated home for the 2017 season and beyond, and will serve as the first priority of the new partnership between MX Sports Pro Racing and Youthstream.

"Bringing Youthstream and MX Sports Pro Racing together for the USGP will ensure that event enjoys continued success and becomes a fixture on the global racing calendar," said David Luongo, Vice President of Youthstream. "No one knows the sport of motocross and its illustrious history in American better than the Coombs family, and that expertise will help make the USGP a new motocross tradition for fans to celebrate, bringing the planet's best riders together in one place for a true showcase of this incredible sport."

In addition to the USGP, MX Sports Pro Racing will also serve as a cooperative partner to Youthstream in brining the legendary FIM Motocross of Nations to U.S. soil every four to five years.

"Since the final checkered flag flew at Ironman Raceway last August, MX Sports Pro Racing has diligently worked to enhance the scope of American motocross for 2017 and beyond," said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing. "Renewing our partnership with AMA Pro Racing will allow us to continue to build on our vision of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship for the foreseeable future, continuing to make the world's most prestigious championship entertaining for our current fan base while also pushing to make the sport more appealing to a new, larger audience. Moreover, welcoming a new strategic relationship with Youthstream presents an exciting opportunity to create some unity between MXGP and American motocross, enhancing the presence of both the USGP and the Motocross of Nations by showcasing the sport's true international scope."