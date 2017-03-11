Report: Colt Nichols Sustains Torn MCL, Fractured Tibia

FS1 reporter Jenny Taft is reporting that Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Colt Nichols is out indefinitely after sustaining a torn MCL in his left knee and fractured tibia. Taft said the injury happened on Thursday.

In his first year with the team, Nichols has gone 10-3-4 to start the season after making his way back from a broken femur sustained in November.

We talked with Nichols last week about his lengthy rehab to be ready for the start of the season.

We’ll have more about his injury later.