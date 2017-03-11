Race Day Feed: Daytona

(Note: All updates will run top to bottom, starting with the morning report and going through the main event. So, make sure to scroll down for the latest.)

Morning Report

The sunshine state brought us some the warmest morning of the season and it looks like it will be a perfect day. There has been a lot of speculation that James Stewart would return to racing at Daytona, that is not the case folks. Tonight’s racing will return lapped races instead of the timed races we’ve been seeing so far this season. Note, the decision to revert to the old style is just for this race as the lap times are over one minute.

Honda is the title sponsor of this event so they wanted to have the seat on the bike filled.

Jeremy Martin will be doing a one race fill in for Ken Roczen and will be on the 450 tonight. I spoke with him this morning and although he doesn’t have any expectations on how he’ll do, he’s excited to race the 450.

We did a Facebook Live video of the track walk this morning, you can check it out here.

The start is at the end of the track this weekend instead of the normal from the center. They also trucked in some sand straight from the beach and it is DEEP. The sand is so deep I caught Joey Savatgy prepping some lines on the track walk.