Win The Ultimate Moto Adventure and Leatt Motocross Gear

Santa Clarita, California – Leatt is excited to announce that they are pairing up with Ultimate Moto Adventures to give away a brand new set of Leatt Motocross Gear and an entry to the Mammoth Moto Ride.

The UMA Mammoth Moto Ride consists of a three-day, two-night, off-road adventure from Wellington, Nevada, to Mammoth Lakes, California, for the Mammoth Motocross. The trip will leave Wellington the morning of Saturday, June 24, and arrive at Mammoth that afternoon.

Along the route, riders will experience 175 miles of varying terrain, including backroads, desert, forest, and mountains whilst passing through historic ghost towns and scenic vistas. Riders will stay in Mammoth on Saturday and Sunday to take part in the various activities at the motocross race and ride back to Wellington on Monday, June 26.

Included in the contest winner’s package:

Leatt’s GPX 5.5 Composite Helmet

GPX 4.5 Jersey

GPX 4.5 Pants

GPX 5.5 Lite Gloves

Experienced guides

Self-guided rider groups

Two chase trucks and gas stops

Breakfast at Rosie’s Restaurant

A two-night stay at the Shilo Inn Hotel

Banquet dinner at the hotel

Breakfast at the hotel both mornings

Trail snacks and drinks

Over 250 miles round trip

Visit Leatt.com/Mammoth-Adventure for more information.