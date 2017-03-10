Win The Ultimate Moto Adventure and Leatt Motocross Gear
Santa Clarita, California – Leatt is excited to announce that they are pairing up with Ultimate Moto Adventures to give away a brand new set of Leatt Motocross Gear and an entry to the Mammoth Moto Ride.
The UMA Mammoth Moto Ride consists of a three-day, two-night, off-road adventure from Wellington, Nevada, to Mammoth Lakes, California, for the Mammoth Motocross. The trip will leave Wellington the morning of Saturday, June 24, and arrive at Mammoth that afternoon.
Along the route, riders will experience 175 miles of varying terrain, including backroads, desert, forest, and mountains whilst passing through historic ghost towns and scenic vistas. Riders will stay in Mammoth on Saturday and Sunday to take part in the various activities at the motocross race and ride back to Wellington on Monday, June 26.
Included in the contest winner’s package:
- Leatt’s GPX 5.5 Composite Helmet
- GPX 4.5 Jersey
- GPX 4.5 Pants
- GPX 5.5 Lite Gloves
- Experienced guides
- Self-guided rider groups
- Two chase trucks and gas stops
- Breakfast at Rosie’s Restaurant
- A two-night stay at the Shilo Inn Hotel
- Banquet dinner at the hotel
- Breakfast at the hotel both mornings
- Trail snacks and drinks
- Over 250 miles round trip
Visit Leatt.com/Mammoth-Adventure for more information.