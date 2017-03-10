The Word On...

Mugen E-Bike

Speaking of McGuinness, he and his Honda teammate Guy Martin will ride the Mugen electric-motorcycle at the Isle of Man TT race this year. Mugen has won the past three SES TT Zero races at Isle of Man. More from Ultimate Motorcycling.

McGuinness is no stranger to Mugen machinery; he won the 2015 SES TT Zero race, setting a new lap record that holds today of 119.279mph. McGuinness missed out on victory in 2016 TT Zero due to bike issues; Mugen’s other rider, Bruce Anstey, claimed victory. The only rider who has more TT wins than John McGuinness is the late Joey Dunlop, who has the record at 26. As for Martin, he took a year off from international road racing, but returns in 2017 with a fresh approach. Martin will chase his first-ever TT win, and both riders will look to break the 120mph barrier in the 2017 SES TT Zero class. Team Mugen says Both riders will fly to Tokyo in April where they will meet up with their 2017 TT Zero machines, and the dedicated team behind the machine. The Shinden Roku electric motorcycles have been extensively developed from the 2016 race-winning machine, (Shinden-Go) and will be unveiled at the 2017 Tokyo Motorcycle Show at Tokyo Big Sight in March, 2017.

SWM

You’ve probably never heard of SWM Motorcycles, but according to Asphalt and Rubber the Italian brand could be coming to the U.S. The Milan based company produces off-road motorcycles, and many of its members are former Husqvarna employees, prior to its sale to KTM. The company also uses pre-BMW Husqvarna engine designs, per the report.

But, with a new production facility, support from the local government and worker unions, along with Chinese financing (from the Shineray Group), SWM Motorcycles has taken on a new life with a promising future. With 10 models listed on its website, and more planned, this tiny Italian marque is starting to punch above its weight class. As such, SWM Motorcycles is on-track to sell 6,000 units in the 2017 model year. Most of those machines will be from SWM’s 300cc and 600cc enduro lineup, though the 501cc supermoto certainly has our interest piqued – it helps that it looks suspiciously like a Husqvarna SMR 510 supermoto.

