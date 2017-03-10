Steward Baylor Looks to Keep Momentum Rolling into the Moose Racing Wild Boar GNCC

JCR Honda's Trevor Bollinger spent much of his off-season training in California, which could pay off this weekend. Bollinger finished fourth in this XC1 Pro debut and will be looking to showcase the skills he learned this winter and steal a spot on the overall podium on Sunday.

N-Fab/AmPro Yamaha's Ricky Russell had a stand out performance at the season opener where he placed just outside of the top five overall in sixth. After making multiple podium appearances last year, once R. Russell gets fully adjusted to his new team it won't be long until the Yamaha-mounted rider makes his return to the box.

As he continues to get more GNCC races on his resume, FMF/KTM Factory Racing's Russell Bobbitt is one to keep an eye on. Bobbitt's last race resulted in consistent lap times, that improved as the three-hour race wore on. Racers will face one of the most difficult and strenuous tracks on the circuit this weekend, and Bobbitt will look to use his Enduro background to outshine the rest and make his first ever GNCC overall podium.