Racerhead #10

NEW BEGINNING? (Steve Matthes)

Didn't have time to squeeze this in last week's Racerhead, but the promoter company Jet Werx announced last Friday that they are starting a new Canadian series in the spring of 2018. Justin Thompson, owner of Jet Werx (and Cole's brother), has run a successful arenacross series north and south of the border for a number of years, took a look at the state of Canadian motocross, and decided to go all-in.

The press conference detailed plans to have a supercross race in Hamilton, an eight-race outdoor national series, and follow that up with its traditional fall arenacross series. A rider who wins all three series gets $100K for his efforts. The Walton Trans-Can, long a staple of the Canadian series and booted out last year by the CMRC, gets a national back, and oh yeah, Jet Werx has teamed up with the CMA to sanction the races and therefore also gets FIM affiliation. This is a key move in my opinion, although it's been years since the CMA was actually relevant in Canadian moto.

There's already a CMRC national series sponsored by Rockstar (and by the way, the Jet Werx AX series is sponsored by Rockstar, so I sense a battle brewing here), and basically, the guys at Jet Werx are offering a bigger, better series, and hoping the teams follow its lead. As an interested Canadian observer with zero stake in either series, I have my doubts that Canadian moto can survive a split MX series, so something has to give—I'm just not sure what. This year will see the CMRC run its series, and then 2018, well, that should be very interesting.

Behind the scenes, the Jet Werx guys are promising revenue sharing, a TV package, and a partnership with the teams while letting the CMA be the sanctioning/ruling body with no conflicts. The CMRC is entrenched with the OEMs, though, so let's see what happens.

Look for an interview with Thompson right here on Racer X next week.

Fox Premiere (Kyle Scott)

Last week, Fox held a premiere in Santa Ana, California, at the Yost for their new film called Ride Your F#%king Bike. It's an action-packed mountain bike video filmed over three weeks in California, Oregon, Washington, and Canada. The film really captures the spirit of simply riding your bike and having fun with your friends. From the fun on the road to the trails in the forests, Kirt Voreis, Josh Bryceland, Josh Lewis, and more Fox athletes remind us all to go back to our roots. It’s been more than 10 years since Fox released a full-length mountain bike video, and they didn’t disappoint. The full video will be available to for streaming on April 5, from FoxRacing.com, but for now enjoy the trailer.