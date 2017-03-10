Privateer Profile: Lorenzo Locurcio

Are they still with you now or has everyone moved back home?

They come and go now. But my mom has actually been with me since January and my dad got here a week before Minneapolis. Then my sister is actually getting here today, so she’ll be here for Daytona.

When you were a kid, did you always look at American motocross and supercross as the goal or did you more look up to the local guys around you?

As I was growing up we would follow supercross, but it was kind of like, you know … I never thought that I would have the opportunity or chance to ride supercross or ride in America. I wasn’t really … I mean, I would follow it. I watched every race, I knew everyone from back in the day until now. I’ve been a big fan for a long time, but never thought that one day I’m gonna race there, I never thought it was possible. I did follow some people from here [America] and then I did follow some people from home too. But then as I was growing up and I started riding here in America and stuff, I started following it more and more and more.

Fast forward a little bit. Looking at your Loretta’s results, it looks like your first break out ride was in 2013. When did it first click for you that you were probably going to be able to race as a professional.

I’d say that year in 2013. After 2012 I kind of got upset with myself and I was like, “Man, I really want to do this for good and I want to make it as a career.” That’s whenever it kind of hit me and then I started training harder and harder. I just put everything into it everyday, so it started paying off there. In 2014, I had a really great year in Loretta’s and from then on it’s been like, “Okay, I’m gonna do this and I’m gonna do it right,” so I put everything into it.

So how do you think your rookie season is going?

It’s been going good. I’ve made every main, I progress every round, but I’ve crashed every main. I really haven’t had the results I want to, but we progress. We made progress with the bike, I made progress with myself in confidence and all that. I was able to show speed this weekend in my heat, last weekend in Atlanta in my heat too. But I’ve just had bad luck in my mains. So it’s been good, I’ve qualified straight out the heat all of the three rounds so far, so that’s been good there. I really want to put the main together without crashes and see where it leads me to.

Now that you’ve had some time on supercross tracks, which do you prefer, supercross or motocross?

Oh, man. I haven’t really done an outdoor national here in America yet, so I don’t know yet. But from amateurs to supecross, hands down supercross. It’s way better. I’m just really blown away with how cool it is to race in a stadium with all the fans and stuff. I think it’s really cool.

What surprised you the most about racing supercross so far?

I’d say the intensity. How fast everyone is and how close everyone is. In amateurs there’s usually two or three guys that you got to be worried about, and here it’s the 22 riders that’s on the gate that you gotta be worried about. It’s definitely crazy how fast the guys are and it’s definitely crazier how much you gotta work to be in the speed and that environment.

Since you’ve done the Daytona Amateur Supercross a couple times, do you think you’ll be more comfortable in Daytona this weekend?

Yes, and no. I mean I’ve rode the dirt, I already know what it is, but the layouts are so different. I guess it will help me because I’ve kind of been already in the situation, I’ve been there already in the speedway, I’ve been through the same gates and stuff, but it will be different for sure.