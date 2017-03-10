Old Race Format To Be Used at Daytona

Racer X has learned that this weekend’s round of Monster Energy Supercross at Daytona will revert back to the old format of 20 laps in the 450 main event and 15 laps in the 250 main event. Prior to the start of the 2017 season, Feld Motor Sports announced timed races, with 450 main events running 20 minutes plus one lap and 250 main events running 15 minutes plus one lap.

According to the Race Day Schedule on the AMA website, heat races will be six laps, 450SX semis five laps, and LCQs four laps.