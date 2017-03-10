How to Watch: Daytona and More

How to Watch: Daytona and More

Round 10 of Monster Energy Supercross takes place this weekend at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, FL.

Feld Motor Sports does not promote the Daytona round, so there will be no Race Day Live! this weekend. FS2 (Fox Sports 2) is carrying live coverage of the racing beginning at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Also on tap this weekend is coverage from the second round of the GNCC Championship from Wild Boar. Below is your guide for the weekend.

Monster Energy Supercross

TV Schedule

Round 10 | Daytona International speedway | daytona, FL
Saturday, March 11

Coverage - 7:00 p.m. EST / 4:00 p.m. PST - Fox Sports 2 - Live

You can also watch on the Fox Sports Go App.

amsoil grand national cross country championship

Online Schedule

Round 2 | wild boar | palatka, Fl
Saturday, March 11 | Sunday, March 12

Saturday

Big Buck Pro ATV - 1:00 p.m. EST - RacerTV.com
Big Buck Pro UTV - 4:00 p.m. EST - RacerTV.com

Sunday

Big Buck Pro Bike - 1:00 p.m. EST - RacerTV.com

Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross

Online Schedule

Monday, March 13

Coverage - 12:00 p.m. EST - RacerTV.com

2017 Standings

450SX Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN196
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO172
3Marvin Musquin La Reole, France157
4Cole Seely Newbury Park, CA153
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM123
Full Standings

250SX East Standings - 2017

PositionRiderHometownPoints
1Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA70
2Joey Savatgy Thomasville, GA58
3Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL52
4Jordon Smith Belmont, NC52
5Colt Nichols Muskogee, OK49
Full Standings

2017 Numbers

Top 100 and Career Pro Numbers
*Career Numbers
**New Career Numbers for 2017

1 - 450SX - Ryan Dungey
1 - 450MX - Ken Roczen
1 - 250MX - Cooper Webb
1 - 250SX West - Cooper Webb
1 - 250SX East - Malcolm Stewart
2**      Cooper Webb
3*        Eli Tomac
4*        Blake Baggett
5*        Ryan Dungey
6*        Jeremy Martin
7*        James Stewart
10*      Justin Brayton
11*      Kyle Chisholm
12*      Jake Weimer
14*      Cole Seely
15*      Dean Wilson
16*      Zach Osborne
17**    Joey Savatgy
18*      David Millsaps
19*      Justin Bogle
20*      Broc Tickle
21*      Jason Anderson
22*      Chad Reed
23**    Aaron Plessinger
24        Austin Forkner
25*      Marvin Musquin
26**    Alex Martin
27*      Nicholas Wey
28        Mitchell Oldenburg
29*      Andrew Short
30        Martin Davalos
31        RJ Hampshire
32        Weston Peick
33*      Joshua Grant
34        Benny Bloss
35        Arnaud Tonus
36        Adam Cianciarulo
37        Phillip Nicoletti
38        Shane McElrath
39        Colt Nichols
40        Fredrik Noren
41*      Trey Canard
42        Kyle Cunningham
43        Matt Bisceglia
44        Jordon Smith
45        Mitchell Harrison
46        Justin Hill
47        Malcolm Stewart
48        Christian Craig
49        Anthony Rodriguez
50        Luke Renzland
51*      Justin Barcia
52        Tyler Bowers
53        Cole Martinez
54        Gannon Audette
55        Jessy Nelson
56        Kyle Peters
57        James Decotis
58        Chris Alldredge
59        Noah McConahy
60        Tristan Charboneau
61        Vince Friese
62        Jesse Wentland
63        Alexander Frye
64        Hayden Mellross
65        Paul Coates
66        Michael Leib
67        Jimmy Albertson
68        Heath Harrison
69        Wil Hahn
70        Dakota Alix
71        Justin Starling
72        Cole Thompson
73        Marshal Weltin
74        Bradley Taft
75        Nick Schmidt
76        Scott Champion
77        Ben Lamay
78        Nick Gaines
79        Darryn Durham
80        Cade Clason
81        Henry Miller
82        Luke Clout
83        Jackson Richardson
84        Daniel Herrlein
85        Thomas Hahn
86        Trevor Reis
87        Chris Howell
88        John Short
89        Austin Howell
90        Dillan Epstein
91        Jacob Williamson
92        Jason Brooks
93        Josh Cartwright
94*      Ken Roczen
95        AJ Catanzaro
96        Vann Martin
97        Ryan Sipes
98        Matthew Babbitt
99        Chase Marquier
377*    Christophe Pourcel
800*    Mike Alessi

Other Links

Live Timing

450SX Entry List

250SX Entry List

Race Center

2017 450SX Team Guide

2017 250SX East Region Preview

Racer X Fantasy Supercross

Other Info

Daytona International Speedway
1801 W International Speedway Blvd
Daytona, FL

UNOH Fan Zone | TICKETS

Free with your race ticket, this is the only place to access the Monster Energy AMA Supercross pits, enjoy displays, purchase merchandise, and listen to live entertainment while enjoying a variety of concessions.

GET TICKETS HERE

SEATING CHART

Animated track map

TRACK MAP

RACE DAY SCHEDULE