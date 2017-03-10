How to Watch: Daytona and More

Round 10 of Monster Energy Supercross takes place this weekend at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, FL.
Feld Motor Sports does not promote the Daytona round, so there will be no Race Day Live! this weekend. FS2 (Fox Sports 2) is carrying live coverage of the racing beginning at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Also on tap this weekend is coverage from the second round of the GNCC Championship from Wild Boar. Below is your guide for the weekend.
Monster Energy Supercross
TV Schedule
Round 10 | Daytona International speedway | daytona, FL
Saturday, March 11
Coverage - 7:00 p.m. EST / 4:00 p.m. PST - Fox Sports 2 - Live
You can also watch on the Fox Sports Go App.
amsoil grand national cross country championship
Online Schedule
Round 2 | wild boar | palatka, Fl
Saturday, March 11 | Sunday, March 12
Saturday
Big Buck Pro ATV - 1:00 p.m. EST - RacerTV.com
Big Buck Pro UTV - 4:00 p.m. EST - RacerTV.com
Sunday
Big Buck Pro Bike - 1:00 p.m. EST - RacerTV.com
Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross
Online Schedule
Monday, March 13
Coverage - 12:00 p.m. EST - RacerTV.com
2017 Standings
450SX Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|196
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|172
|3
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole, France
|157
|4
|Cole Seely
|Newbury Park, CA
|153
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|123
250SX East Standings - 2017
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|70
|2
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|58
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|52
|4
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|52
|5
|Colt Nichols
|Muskogee, OK
|49
2017 Numbers
Top 100 and Career Pro Numbers
*Career Numbers
**New Career Numbers for 2017
1 - 450SX - Ryan Dungey
1 - 450MX - Ken Roczen
1 - 250MX - Cooper Webb
1 - 250SX West - Cooper Webb
1 - 250SX East - Malcolm Stewart
2** Cooper Webb
3* Eli Tomac
4* Blake Baggett
5* Ryan Dungey
6* Jeremy Martin
7* James Stewart
10* Justin Brayton
11* Kyle Chisholm
12* Jake Weimer
14* Cole Seely
15* Dean Wilson
16* Zach Osborne
17** Joey Savatgy
18* David Millsaps
19* Justin Bogle
20* Broc Tickle
21* Jason Anderson
22* Chad Reed
23** Aaron Plessinger
24 Austin Forkner
25* Marvin Musquin
26** Alex Martin
27* Nicholas Wey
28 Mitchell Oldenburg
29* Andrew Short
30 Martin Davalos
31 RJ Hampshire
32 Weston Peick
33* Joshua Grant
34 Benny Bloss
35 Arnaud Tonus
36 Adam Cianciarulo
37 Phillip Nicoletti
38 Shane McElrath
39 Colt Nichols
40 Fredrik Noren
41* Trey Canard
42 Kyle Cunningham
43 Matt Bisceglia
44 Jordon Smith
45 Mitchell Harrison
46 Justin Hill
47 Malcolm Stewart
48 Christian Craig
49 Anthony Rodriguez
50 Luke Renzland
51* Justin Barcia
52 Tyler Bowers
53 Cole Martinez
54 Gannon Audette
55 Jessy Nelson
56 Kyle Peters
57 James Decotis
58 Chris Alldredge
59 Noah McConahy
60 Tristan Charboneau
61 Vince Friese
62 Jesse Wentland
63 Alexander Frye
64 Hayden Mellross
65 Paul Coates
66 Michael Leib
67 Jimmy Albertson
68 Heath Harrison
69 Wil Hahn
70 Dakota Alix
71 Justin Starling
72 Cole Thompson
73 Marshal Weltin
74 Bradley Taft
75 Nick Schmidt
76 Scott Champion
77 Ben Lamay
78 Nick Gaines
79 Darryn Durham
80 Cade Clason
81 Henry Miller
82 Luke Clout
83 Jackson Richardson
84 Daniel Herrlein
85 Thomas Hahn
86 Trevor Reis
87 Chris Howell
88 John Short
89 Austin Howell
90 Dillan Epstein
91 Jacob Williamson
92 Jason Brooks
93 Josh Cartwright
94* Ken Roczen
95 AJ Catanzaro
96 Vann Martin
97 Ryan Sipes
98 Matthew Babbitt
99 Chase Marquier
377* Christophe Pourcel
800* Mike Alessi
