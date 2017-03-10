?,

It’s really embarrassing for Yamaha that you saw this photo. I’m sure the team and crew tried to keep this under wraps but now that it’s out there for all to see, the truth might as well come out. This young dirt bike went out the night before the Thailand Grand Prix and did some unspeakable things with a few of the local scooters and commuter bikes downtown in a seedy part of the city. There was talk about a four-cycle four-way that leaked out on social media. Anyway, shortly after returning to Europe this good-looking race bike developed this bump, much to the chagrin of the team. Mechanics have been consulted but this might be one of those “gifts that keeps on giving,” if you know what I mean. Crews have been dosing with new transmission fluids and copious amounts of Maxima contact cleaner, but the outlook is grim. Let this be a lesson to all you mini bikes out there to keep it in your garage—so to speak.

PING

Ping,

I wrote you last season about the possibility of bringing back 500's, but in a new chassis. I intended on getting one to see what it was all about. You demanded a pic of my bike if I ended up getting one so here you go. And for the record I've taken out a good life insurance policy after riding it the first time.

Service Honda CR500AF