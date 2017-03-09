Staging Area: Daytona

Welcome to sunny Florida! As this is being posted, I am on a plane headed down to my home state for a week of racing. Saturday kicks off with the Daytona Supercross by Honda, Sunday and Monday is the Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross, and Tuesday wraps things up with FLY Racing ATV SX. It’s a whirlwind of racing featuring all skill levels on both two and four wheel equipment. The biggest conversation will of course surround Saturday’s events as Ryan Dungey rolls into town with a 24 point lead. Eli Tomac could make a strong case for the rider with the most momentum but until he can get within striking distance, Dungey will be content to keep clicking these races off at nearly a full race advantage. Daytona has been good to Eli so this may be an opportunity to bring the number down if Ryan has any trouble with the black Florida sand.

The track in Daytona is always a tough one. Ricky Carmichael has taken over design duties in recent years and if anyone knows Daytona, it’s RC. The track has undergone changes in the last decade or two, moving more towards a typical supercross track. In those earlier years, the base was all black sand and limestone was used for the jumps. The jumps broke down badly and wherever the sand met the jump, a huge hole formed, creating a “G-out”. That transition was brutal on riders’ wrists and caused more than a few crashes. That situation has been mostly rectified these days as orange clay makes up most of the base and all of the jumps. It has changed the overall feel of the race, but for the riders it’s an improvement for the most part.

Another change was the length of the track. This track has seen lap times of 1:30 or more, but nowadays it seems closer to a minute. Last year was 1:04 in the main event so I would assume it will be similar this year. With the new timed main events, it won’t matter as much but it really affected the racing in years’ past. The difference between a 32-minute main event and a 22-minute main event seems like a lifetime for the racers.