Injury Report: Daytona

450SX

Colton Aeck – Back, Ribs, Shoulder

Comment: Aeck got landed on in Arlington and suffered two fractured vertebrae, some broken ribs, and a broken shoulder. Aeck has since returned home to California and is undergoing therapy.

Trey Canard – Head

Comment: Trey Canard crashed during practice in Toronto and pulled out of action. We haven’t received an official word from the team regarding Canard’s status for Daytona, but we will provide an update as we get more information.

Weston Peick – Kidney and Wrist

Comment: Peick is expected to return to action for Lucas Oil Pro Motocross after lacerating his kidney and dislocating his wrist during practice in Glendale. The team says if things go well, he may even be back for a few supercross races at the end of the season.

Ken Roczen – Wrist, Elbow, Forearm

Comment: Roczen had a huge crash at Anaheim 2, suffering injuries to his wrist, elbow, and radius (forearm). There is currently no timetable for his return.