Exhaust: The Spoiler

So how do you feel on the 450? Do you have any idea at all how you will do?

I feel pretty good on it, but I’ve only ridden it about five times. It’s just a fun one-off deal. I was actually pretty bummed I was going to miss Daytona, so getting this chance is pretty bad ass. I have to thank Honda for that opportunity. It’s just going to be fun. So I just want to mix it up with the front-runners and see what I’ve got.

Are you riding with some 450 main event guys? Does that give you an idea of where you might stack up?

Well, I’ve ridden with Cole [Seely] a little bit, and I’ve ridden at Milestone on the public track and there were a couple of good guys out there. Those guys are definitely fast, that’s for sure!

Okay, I’m going to ask you a hard question. Are you ready?

Yeah.

Okay, here it comes. People are going to say, “Oh, J-Mart, he’s too short to ride a 450 well.” Can you speak your peace on this?

Well, people said I was too short to ride supercross, like I’d never win supercross races, or I’d never be able to skim through supercross whoops. But I’m just fine in them. So you can’t really use that. Hey, Ricky [Carmichael] was a shorter guy, too. We’ve ridden some pretty big whoops down here at the Nest and I hit them just fine.

Okay, good answer. So are you working out of the factory Honda truck this weekend?

Yeah, I think so. I’m pretty sure I am.

Wait, you’re not even sure? You don’t worry about those things?

No, not really. I let other people handle that stuff and I just roll in.

I think you like the work part of this job. You like the riding and the training part. You don’t care about the other stuff.

Yeah, I just work on my part and I let everyone else do the other things.

Can we talk 250 West for a bit here? Maybe you’d rather not—it hasn’t worked out well at all.

Yeah, that’s a tough pill to swallow. I put a lot of time into what I do, and so does the whole GEICO Honda team. They put in a lot of work, too, and I can’t say enough good things about that team. I learned a lot about the Honda in the off-season, but then I learned even more when we went racing as well. So I’m doing the 450 deal right now, but when I go back to California to test again on the 250, I think it’s going to be like a fresh start, because I really learned a lot about just the Honda itself. I’m out of the championship, no question about it, but I’ve still got three weekends left to try to go for the win, and that’s huge. I want to get one bad.