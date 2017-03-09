Between the Motos: Dave Casella

Were you part of the whole name change with ANSR too?

Yeah. That’s when we went to the ANSR [from Answer], which started as just on James Stewart’s gear. ANSR was having a lot of identity problems at the time and we really had to do something with the brand. I know a lot of people weren’t really keen with it, but we decided to make the change to ANSR full-time to the logo. That’s where we were seeing all the sales in the re-facing of the brand. So we went down that road with it. I’ve got to say I was really proud of the gear at the end [of my time there]. It had really come a long way. Then I also led Pro Taper during that time period. Pro Taper was strictly a handlebar brand and had just started venturing into foot pegs. Foot pegs were like the second thing they had really ventured off into. That’s when we really took a hard look at it and said Pro Taper should be all things control. That meant let’s purchase brake levers and all that great stuff that Pro Taper started developing. Now it seems like they’re doing better in all those markets.

When did you transition over to TLD?

So then in 2015 I left Tucker Rocky [parent company of ANSR and Pro Taper]. I started a consulting business and was consulting for numerous companies within the industry. I was doing some work for TLD and it just seemed like the greatest fit. I went from a real corporate-style company with Tucker Rocky to a family division with TLD. Just having interaction with Troy [Lee] every day … I just really, really loved it. I knew this was going to be a great spot to be at. So I was fortunate enough that they wanted me to come on full-time and run the marketing department, so I took the leap about two years ago.

How has that transition been?

It’s been interesting. It’s been a lot of fun. Like I said, the creativity level at Troy Lee is just through the roof. The attention to detail that we have here … I have the greatest marketing department that I’ve ever worked with. These guys are just so on point. It’s inspiring coming here every day. You’ve been here at the building and seen what it’s like. You come in and you’ve got the whole museum up front and the retail store, so there’s always super fans around buying stuff. Then we have the paint shop right there. You can watch the guys actually hand-painting and pin-striping the helmets. You’ve got Troy running around, athletes in and out. I love our marketing department out in the shed. The vibe in there is just fantastic.