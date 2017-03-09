Autograph Signings for Daytona Supercross

Looking to get an autograph from your favorite rider this weekend at the Daytona Supercross? A lot of teams will be having autograph sessions throughout the weekend, so make sure to check out this post, as we'll be updating where teams will be holding their sessions.

Honda

Stop by RC Hill Honda on Friday night, March 10, from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Scheduled to appear are Cole Seely, Jeremy Martin, and the GEICO Honda 250SX East Region riders. More info can be found at RCHillHonda.com

Kawasaki

Kawasaki is pleased to bring Monster Energy Kawasaki and Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki racers to Cycle Sports Center this Friday, March 10th. Be sure to stop by from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. for your chance to meet your favorite Kawasaki racers.

Monster Energy Yamaha